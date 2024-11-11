Home > News > Kate Middleton Kate Middleton Fans Slam Gobby Brit TV Host For 'Vile' Remarks About Royal’s Appearance After Cancer Treatment — As Cruel Conspiracy Theories About Royal Run Rampant AGAIN Source: MEGA Middleton supporters came down hard on a TV host following her shocking remarks. By: Bryan Brunati Nov. 11 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

A British TV host is feeling the heat after making shocking remarks about Kate Middleton's appearance following the royal's cancer treatment. RadarOnline.com can reveal just what the former Big Brother contestant Narinder Kaur shared on X that has the Princess of Wales' supporters raging.

Source: MEGA Middleton recently revealed she is cancer-free.

It all began after Kaur reposted an article about Middleton attending Remembrance Sunday commemorations at the Cenotaph. Naur, who is now a panelist on Good Morning Britain and Loose Women, tweeted: "Genuine question – why has Kate aged so much? Isn't she only 42? Is she a smoker? It's the only explanation." The tweet, which has since been deleted, kicked off a firestorm of anger, calling the comment "disgusting".

Source: Narinder Kaur/X Narinder Kaur called out Middleton's looks following the royal's cancer treatment.

One person responded: "Stop being vile", as another added, "Narinder, just fade away, you have done enough damage. Your career has gone, corner shop has a vacancy." A user said: "The angry comments you’re getting are just karma coming back around," as one critic raged, "Wow you're a piece of work." The ex reality star first doubled-down on the original tweet and said: "My brother had cancer… he didn't age like that," before eventually apologizing.

A statement regarding yesterday.

Listen very carefully.

Thank you 😊 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DUauknrAnx — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) November 11, 2024

She first said: "Ok. Seems people took this the wrong way. It was a genuine ask. My brother had chemo. He didn't age. He died. Apologies if it was insensitive or just plain wrong. Hands up. I'm sorry." The 51-year-old then dropped a video, following more backlash. Naur shared: "... I put out a stupid tweet. That wasn't my intention, my intention was not to be malicious or nasty or anything. I'm not like that, anybody who knows me. It was stupid to ask about the ageing. I've admitted that, I've put my hands up and apologized if it caused offense."

Source: MEGA Middleton was out of the spotlight during her cancer fight, leaving many to their theories.

She revealed her brother "went through brutal treatment of chemo" when he was battling cancer before his death. However, Naur also accused Middleton, 42, of having "a lot of privilege" for not having to work while she received treatment for cancer. Not surprisingly, the TV star's bizarre attempt at an apology was also met with fury by fans.

Naur's nasty comments come as Middleton is being accused of not having cancer. A royal correspondent, Rhiannon Mills, previously claimed that “pre-cancerous cells had been found” in the mother-of-three as opposed to the royal battling cancer. This has since led to other social media users running off with their own theories, as one person wrote: "Pre-cancerous calls are absolutely not cancer. … She has milked this beyond all realms of acceptably.” However, according to the Mayo Clinic, pre-cancerous cells are “cells that have changes that increase the risk of” cancer.

Source: MEGA The Princes of Wales was accused of having 'pre-cancerous cells'.

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, RadarOnline.com revealed the impact Middleton's cancer fight has had on her. A palace source told RadarOnline.com: "Kate has been emotionally crippled by the vicious impact the cancer and its treatments have had on her. "She's mentally and physically exhausted and slogging through even the simplest of her duties. "Those around her have noticed she has lost her spark and enthusiasm."

In September, Middleton revealed she was cancer-free.