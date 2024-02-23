Copycat? Daily Caller Debuts New Show 'Poison Ivies' Weeks After Fox News Launches 'Poison Ivy'
The Daily Caller has been called out for appearing to copy the Fox Nation program Poison Ivy after the outlet premiered its own new show titled Poison Ivies, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come just a few weeks after Fox Nation released Poison Ivy with host Pete Hegseth on January 19, the Daily Caller launched the short documentary Poisoned Ivies.
Hegseth, a former Ivy Leaguer of Fox & Friends fame, recently made headlines after he mailed his Harvard diploma back to the prestigious Ivy League university.
While Fox Nation described its show as “a new special examining the recent controversies surrounding Ivy League schools,” the Daily Caller described its program as “a deep dive into how DEI hiring practices are eroding our nation’s most prestigious institutions.”
“Poison Ivy will examine the discussions surrounding the shift in America’s most prestigious universities, which were once deemed the epitome of American academia, to their alleged decline with growing antisemitism, the rejection of Judeo-Christian values, and the promotion of leftist political agendas,” FOX Nation wrote shortly before Poison Ivy premiered last month.
“The special will feature interviews with students, alumni, professors, and donors who have been disappointed by recent events on the campuses,” the outlet added.
“Three unimpressive people, leading these historic universities,” the Daily Caller continued. “How did we get to this point?”
Meanwhile, insiders also took issue with another outlet – the Free Press – allegedly copying another show introduced by Fox Nation and again hosted by Pete Hegseth.
While Fox launched the second season of its docuseries The Miseducation of America last year, the Free Press introduced its similar new show – American Miseducation – on January 31, 2024.
“Join Fox and Friends host Pete Hegseth as he both uncovers the secrets of the Left's educational agenda and rediscovers the beauty of how our children can be taught to become virtuous citizens within our great republic,” Fox Nation wrote of The Miseducation of America’s second season.
Like the Daily Caller and its Poison Ivies, the Free Press’s description of American Miseducation was suspiciously similar to Fox’s The Miseducation of America.
“How did our universities become hotbeds of hate?” the Free Press wrote. “Olivia Reingold set out to investigate.”