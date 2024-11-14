Your tip
Liam Payne's Family On Desperate Mission to See 'Justice Served' Over Singer's Drug-Crazed Balcony Plunge Death Ahead of Funeral: 'They Want Answers'

composite photo of Liam Payne
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne's family are still seeking answers to how he died as they prepare for his funeral.

By:

Nov. 14 2024, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

Liam Payne's family are still seeking answers surrounding the star's tragic death as they prepare for his funeral.

RadarOnline.com can reveal mystery continues to surround the One Direction singer's fatal balcony plunge last month.

Police in Argentina have arrested three people in connection with the incident, but Payne's family are determined to find out how he fell from his Buenos Aires hotel room.

A source said: "Liam's family knows that he was struggling with his own personal demons, but they also want answers as to why and how he ended up falling from his hotel balcony.

"And if someone is responsible for contributing to Liam's death, they want to see justice served. The family needs and deserves closure."

liam payne may have been murdered for his rolex
Source: MEGA

Payne's death last month is still shrouded in mystery.

Payne was in the Argentine capital with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy in the weeks before he died, aged just 31.

He had also seen fellow One Direction bandmate Niall Horan perform in the city.

Cassidy left the country alone and returned to the couple's Florida home in the days before Payne died.

She said at the time that their trip to Argentina had been extended for two weeks but they had only meant to be there five days.

liam paynes family on desperate mission to see justice served over singers drug crazed balcony plunge death ahead of funeral they want answers geoff payne
Source: MEGA

Geoff Payne, father of Liam Payne, visits the scene outside the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires on October 18, 2024

RadarOnline.com revealed on Wednesday Payne allegedly sent his ex-fiancée and her family explicit images of himself before his drug-fueled death.

Maya Henry's attorney fired off a cease and desist letter to Payne, his lawyers and his agents, after he allegedly bombarded her and her family with "unsolicited and disturbing" photos and videos of himself.

The cease and desist letter was sent on October 9, one week before Payne fell to his death.

Henry's cease and desist letter alleged the former boy band member "repeatedly sent unsolicited and disturbing images and videos in the past to Maya Henry, and Maya’s family members".

liam payne cheryl cole mega
Source: MEGA

Payne with former partner Cheryl, the mother of his son Bear.

The alleged images reportedly included "pictures of his genitals and various videos of Mr. Payne performing disturbing sexual acts on himself", according to PageSix.

The cease and desist further accused Payne of "actively communicating" with third parties to distribute "intimate visual material" showing Henry in a "intimate fashion".

Henry's lawyers claimed on October 6 – three days before the notice was sent and 10 days before Payne's death – she received a direct message on Instagram from an unnamed woman claiming to be close with her ex-boyfriend.

liam payne kate cassidy march
Source: MEGA

Payne was with girlfriend Kate Cassidy in Argentina before he died.

According to the outlet, the DM read: "The main reason I reached out is because he started blowing up my phone very recently on an iCloud email, and when I asked who it was, he started asking me if I wanted nudes of you/ his current gf."

In response to Payne's alleged email, the woman claimed she replied "absolutely not" and wanted to give Henry "a heads up that he offered that".

Payne allegedly sent another message to the woman, writing: "Send me f---ing and sucking vids. Did I ever send you ones of Maya? ?? or any of my exes?"

liam payne crazed final hours exposed
Source: MEGA

Payne's allegedly sent ex-fiancée Maya Henry explicit images.

The "current gf" referenced in the DM Cassidy, who traveled to Argentina with Payne but left the country days before his death citing a desire to return home after the trip had been extended several days.

Additionally, the woman claimed Cassidy previously reached out to her to question why her number was blocked in Payne's phone.

She wrote to Henry: "I stopped answering him for a while and he messaged me on an iCloud account, a few different phone numbers as well as a Snapchat (account)."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

