Liam Payne's Family On Desperate Mission to See 'Justice Served' Over Singer's Drug-Crazed Balcony Plunge Death Ahead of Funeral: 'They Want Answers'

Police in Argentina have arrested three people in connection with the incident, but Payne's family are determined to find out how he fell from his Buenos Aires hotel room.

A source said: "Liam's family knows that he was struggling with his own personal demons, but they also want answers as to why and how he ended up falling from his hotel balcony.

"And if someone is responsible for contributing to Liam's death, they want to see justice served. The family needs and deserves closure."