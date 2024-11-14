Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Set to Face-Off as Nasty Court Battle Over Miraval Winery Heads to Trial: 'It's Going to Get Even Uglier'

As previously reported, Jolie, 49, filed motions to dismiss claims that Pitt, 60, made against her concerning a verbal agreement over their split ownership of the vineyard.

Pitt, 60, and Jolie invested in Château Miraval back in 2008, and even got married there.

The actor said they purchased the estate with the plan to turn it into a wine business that they could pass down to their six children.

Following their nasty split in 2016, discussions surrounding ownership of the winery turned ugly.