Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Set to Face-Off as Nasty Court Battle Over Miraval Winery Heads to Trial: 'It's Going to Get Even Uglier'
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's nasty $350 million court battle has taken a new turn as it's now heading to trial.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the exes are set to come face-to-face after a judge tossed out the actress' motion to dismiss her ex's lawsuit over their French vineyard, The Chateau Miraval estate.
As previously reported, Jolie, 49, filed motions to dismiss claims that Pitt, 60, made against her concerning a verbal agreement over their split ownership of the vineyard.
Pitt, 60, and Jolie invested in Château Miraval back in 2008, and even got married there.
The actor said they purchased the estate with the plan to turn it into a wine business that they could pass down to their six children.
Following their nasty split in 2016, discussions surrounding ownership of the winery turned ugly.
According to court documents, Pitt claimed the negotiations between the two "progressed intermittently into January 2021."
The actor's team allegedly offered the actress $54.4 million towards the buyout of her stake in the estate.
A source told DailyMail.com: "It's already been ugly but it's going to get even uglier as Angie is bent on retaliating against Brad and will try to continue to settle more old personal scores."
According to filings, the judge has found a basis in Pitt's claims that their verbal agreement was binding.
In addition, Jolie violated the couple's agreement after she sold her shares in 2021 to the Stoli Group, owned and controlled by Russian billionaire, Yuri Shefler, and its subsidiary Tenute del Mondo.
In 2022, less than a year after Jolie sold her shares, Pitt filed the $67 million lawsuit against his ex-wife that escalated the troubles between the two.
Now, the former lovers are set to come face to face in trial next year after the dismissal of the three filings.
A source close to the actor told DailyMail.com: "This is a straightforward business dispute, but unfortunately, the other side has consistently introduced personal elements which have exposed the weaknesses in their case and complicated and lengthened the proceedings."
As it's been highly publicized, Jolie has been accused of trying to further the divide between Pitt and their six kids.
In May 2024, lawyers for Pitt claimed that Tony Webb, a former security guard, was informed that the actress had instructed her children not to speak to Pitt during custody visits.
According to the documents filed, one of Webb's contractors told him "that he would testify about statements he overheard that Ms. Jolie made to the children, encouraging them to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits."
On her 18th birthday, Shiloh Jolie filed a legal petition to drop her father's surname in May.
In addition, their 15-year-old daughter was listed as 'Vivienne Jolie' in The Outsiders Playbill.
