Craig Melvin to Replace Hoda Kotb on 'Today' Despite Controversial Will Smith Comments And Mysterious Absences
Craig Melvin has been tabbed to replace Hoda Kotb on the Today show just two months after she revealed she was leaving the morning program.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 45-year-old will be taking over for Kotb, however, he is not without controversy as his resume includes some head-turning moments.
On the Thursday broadcast of the NBC show, Melvin shared with viewers that he will be replacing Kotb's spot on January 10, as many of his fellow anchors were quick to congratulate him.
Al Roker said: "I am so proud and so happy for you right now because you are so worthy of this. I almost don't have the words."
Savannah Guthrie gushed:" Craig Melvin is the new anchor of the ‘Today’ show!” and called the move "one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made".
As for the person Melvin is replacing, Kotb responded: "You were made for this job. … You have all the things that this job needs. You’re the right person for it.”
Other broadcast journalist reached out to Melvin via X, sharing kind words as ABC notable Deborah Roberts said: "A big congrats to my friend and fellow television colleague, Craig Melvin. He’s been named the new co-anchor of the TODAY show, following Hoda Kotb, who is stepping away from that role."
During the broadcast, Guthrie, Kotb, Roker, Sheinelle Jones, and Carson Daly gifted Melvin a box of tissues with his face on it as he joked, "I held it in!" referring to his tears.
He also shared: "This is the latest in a long line of blessings. I talked to Mom and Dad yesterday, and I’m thankful they’re still young enough and healthy enough to be able to see this.”
Despite his new gig, which is now earlier in the morning, Melvin will continue doing the third hour of Today with Roker, Jones, and Dylan Dreyer.
The show also revealed that Kotb's Today with Hoda & Jenna will be made into Jenna & Friends as co-host Jenna Bush Hager “date[s]” different replacements until they a permanent replacement.
Kotb announced she would be leaving the iconic news program back in September, calling the decision "the hardest thing in the world".
Meanwhile, Melvin doesn't exactly have a squeaky clean past as in March 2022 he was called out for his comments slamming Will Smith after the actor slapped comedian Chris Rock on the Oscar stage.
He said at the time: "It was really disappointing. If you’re rearing a boy, especially in this country, you spend so much time talking to our kids about keeping your hands to yourself, controlling your emotions and then there’s also this long-held perception in this country that men of color, especially, can’t control their rage and their anger, and to see someone who’s been that beloved for decades — it was troubling on so many levels."
People were quick to harshly react on X, then Twitter, as one viewer raged: "You never cease to amaze me. You also have a duty to represent and protect 'men of color.' Your on-air comments did nothing but add fuel to an already volatile situation and are nothing more than another form of Black on Black crime."
Another raged: "Melvin made a comment reference 'men of color' and their attitude, Men of color are in control of their behavior, in our culture, our mothers and mates are off limits to public criticism. Perhaps Melvin needs to come back and visit the hood."
During the 94th Academy Awards, Smith slapped Rock after the stand-up comic poked fun at the movie star's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Earlier this year, Melvin also caused confusion and a ruckus following a set of mysterious absences from Today, even missing the launch of Guthrie's book, Mostly What God Does. He also left viewers raging after he ditched his co-hosts in the middle of a live episode.
However, Melvin would take it to Instagram to explain his whereabouts: “Out of the office and been off the grid for a few and missed the celebration of faith,” he shared alongside a photo holding Guthrie's book.
Melvin added: "Reading the deeply personal book my dear friend @savannahguthrie wrote about God’s abundant and omnipresent love. Proud. Just so proud. Worth a read for sure. Happy it’s sparked so many conversations. Back to reading and doing very little.”
