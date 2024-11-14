Craig Melvin to Replace Hoda Kotb on 'Today' Despite Controversial Will Smith Comments And Mysterious Absences

On the Thursday broadcast of the NBC show, Melvin shared with viewers that he will be replacing Kotb's spot on January 10, as many of his fellow anchors were quick to congratulate him.

Al Roker said: "I am so proud and so happy for you right now because you are so worthy of this. I almost don't have the words."

Savannah Guthrie gushed:" Craig Melvin is the new anchor of the ‘Today’ show!” and called the move "one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made".