Hugh Jackman 'Lawyering Up' As He’s 'Set to Lose More Than $100Million in Divorce Deal' Amid 'Affair' Claims with 'New Girlfriend' Sutton Foster

Hollywood heavyweight Hugh Jackman is "bracing himself" for a bruising battle over his $290m fortune.

His ex Deborra-Lee Furness is now "lawyering up" after calling him out over his relationship with his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster, RadarOnline can reveal.

Jilted Furness, with Jackman for approaching 30 years, believed no one else was involved when she split from Hollywood’s Mr Nice Guy.

But now things are about to turn ugly for the Wolverine, and Deadpool star.