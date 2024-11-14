Hugh Jackman 'Lawyering Up' As He’s 'Set to Lose More Than $100Million in Divorce Deal' Amid 'Affair' Claims with 'New Girlfriend' Sutton Foster
Hollywood heavyweight Hugh Jackman is "bracing himself" for a bruising battle over his $290m fortune.
His ex Deborra-Lee Furness is now "lawyering up" after calling him out over his relationship with his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster, RadarOnline can reveal.
Jilted Furness, with Jackman for approaching 30 years, believed no one else was involved when she split from Hollywood’s Mr Nice Guy.
But now things are about to turn ugly for the Wolverine, and Deadpool star.
A legal source told us: "The starting point for any divorce without a prenup is 50% of all the assets and cash so Hugh could be in for a big payout to Deborra.
"He’s bracing himself for a legal onslaught because it now seems that there was some crossover in his relationships with Sutton and Deborra. Things could get very ugly, and very expensive, very quickly."
Foster, 49, co-starred with Jackman in the stage production of The Music Man from December 2021 to January 2023.
She filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, screenwriter Ted Griffin, late last month, after long denying any romance with Jackman.
Jackman, 56, and the Broadway bombshell are now said to be "inseparable", "deeply in love," and hoping to build a new life together as a couple, said multiple sources – but their furious exes are now going legal.
Aussie Jackman split from Furness a year ago, telling her there was no one else involved.
But Furness appeared to confirm the real reason for their September 2023 legal separation stemmed from his rumored affair with his former Music Man leading lady, Foster just days ago.
The Australian 68-year-old's private Instagram account 'liked' an October 26th video from a gossip blogger claiming he was "running off with the mistress" and planning a "soft launch" of their relationship.
Furness' friend Amanda de Cadenet, who commented on the same post, also said: "You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!"
In March 2020 just as COVID shut down the world Jackman and Georgia-born Foster first began workshopping Jerry Zaks' Broadway revival of the 1957 musical.
Jackman and Sutton took on the roles of Harold Hill and Marian Paroo in The Music Man, which ran from February 2022 to January 2023 at the Winter Garden Theatre in Manhattan.
"Sutton and Hugh's relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb [separated]," a source close to Foster revealed.
"A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap. They are really happy now."
They continued: "Hugh's whole image is that he’s the nicest guy in Hollywood, so he doesn't know what to do with this."
Another showbiz mole added: "Deborra-Lee was blindsided when she found out about the affair through the run of the show. It was apparently Broadway's worst-kept secret, and Deborra-Lee was the last to know. [Worse yet,] he didn't own up to it!
"For a woman who's been in a marriage for 27 years who then discovers her partner was unfaithful and isn't trustworthy, it's a pretty devastating life experience," the friend of Furness said
"I think many people were shocked he could do this to her, especially as she's the mother of his children, and they've navigated three decades of life together. A little respect may have been in order."
