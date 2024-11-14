Secrets of Hugh Jackman’s 'Affair' With Sutton Foster: Divorced Star Accused of Waiting to 'Soft Launch' New Relationship to 'Hide Fling'
Hugh Jackman has been accused of having planning a "soft launch" for his blossoming relationship with co-star Sutton Foster.
He is embroiled in an increasingly explosive love triangle with former co-star Sutton Foster, and now his ex Deborra-Lee Furness has weighed into the row, RadarOnline can reveal.
Foster, 49, co-starred with Jackman in the stage production of The Music Man from December 2021 to January 2023.
She filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, screenwriter Ted Griffin, late last month, after long denying any romantic links to Jackman.
Furness appeared to confirm the real reason for their September 2023 legal separation stemmed from his rumored affair with his former Music Man leading lady, Foster.
The Australian 68-year-old's private Instagram account 'liked' an October 26th video from a gossip blogger claiming he was "running off with the mistress" and planning a "soft launch" of their relationship.
Adding credence to the claim was Furness' friend Amanda de Cadenet, who commented on the same post: "You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!"
It was in March 2020 just as COVID shut down the world when the Australian 56-year-old and the Georgia-born, Michigan-raised 49-year-old first began workshopping Jerry Zaks' Broadway revival of the 1957 musical.
Jackman and Sutton took on the roles of Harold Hill and Marian Paroo in The Music Man, which ran from February 2022 to January 2023 at the Winter Garden Theatre in Manhattan.
"Sutton and Hugh's relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb [separated],' a source close to Foster revealed.
"A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap. They are really happy now."
They continued: "Hugh's whole image is that he’s the nicest guy in Hollywood, so he doesn't know what to do with this."
Another showbiz mole added: "Deborra-Lee was blindsided when she found out about the affair through the run of the show. It was apparently Broadway's worst-kept secret, and Deborra-Lee was the last to know. [Worse yet,] he didn't own up to it!
"For a woman who's been in a marriage for 27 years who then discovers her partner was unfaithful and isn't trustworthy, it's a pretty devastating life experience," the friend of Furness said
"I think many people were shocked he could do this to her, especially as she's the mother of his children, and they've navigated three decades of life together. A little respect may have been in order."
The Deadpool action star fell in love with Furness while co-starring as a brain-damaged convict and a prison psychologist in ABC's 10-episode series Correlli in 1995.
Eyebrows raised yet again when the two-time Tony winner filed for uncontested divorce from her second husband Ted Griffin on October 22 in New York County Supreme Court.
During their decade-long marriage, Sutton and the 53-year-old 9-1-1 producer-writer adopted seven-year-old daughter Emily Griffin, and she told Vogue in 2022 that her family spent a Memorial Day with Hugh's family.
