Pictured: Diddy 'Human Shield' Anna Wintour Looks Emotionless at Paris Fashion Week — as Pressure Intensifies For Vogue Editrix to Publicly Condemn Sex Accused Pal

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is accused of using the world's most rich and powerful as a "human shield" before his arrest on federal sex crime charges.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Anna Wintour is the latest power player to be pulled into the Diddy drama as pressure intensifies for the Vogue editrix to condemn her embattled friend.

An insider, after Wintour was pictured looking emotionless during Paris Fashion Week, told us: "Diddy is the talk of Paris Fashion Week. It's all anyone is talking about.

"But Anna is having nothing of it: she doesn't want to talk about her connections to him, and is rebuffing anyone who asks her about it."