Exclusive

Pictured: Diddy 'Human Shield' Anna Wintour Looks Emotionless at Paris Fashion Week — as Pressure Intensifies For Vogue Editrix to Publicly Condemn Sex Accused Pal

Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is accused of using powerful industry figures as a "human shield" to hide his alleged federal sex crimes.

By:

Oct. 2 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is accused of using the world's most rich and powerful as a "human shield" before his arrest on federal sex crime charges.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Anna Wintour is the latest power player to be pulled into the Diddy drama as pressure intensifies for the Vogue editrix to condemn her embattled friend.

An insider, after Wintour was pictured looking emotionless during Paris Fashion Week, told us: "Diddy is the talk of Paris Fashion Week. It's all anyone is talking about.

"But Anna is having nothing of it: she doesn't want to talk about her connections to him, and is rebuffing anyone who asks her about it."

sean diddy combs anna wintour emotionless paris fashion week vogue
Anna Wintour pictured here leaving her hotel during Paris Fashion Week.

Our source continued: "Privately, Anna is furious that she has been dragged into yet another scandal.

"She was caught flat-footed after Harvey Weinstein was nailed in 2017 – and was criticized for taking so long to condemn him. Seven years later, she finds herself unwittingly catapulted into another sex scandal."

Wintour, 74, has been pictured with Diddy, 54, multiple times since first meeting the now-disgraced music mogul at Fashion's Night Out at Macy's Herald Square in New York City in September 2010.

The Vogue editor-in-chief has also featured Diddy in her magazine several times, beginning with the October 1999 feature Puffy Takes Paris.

But while Diddy attended last year's Met Gala, his invitation to this year's was rescinded following the raids on his Miami and Los Angeles homes in March.

sean diddy combs anna wintour emotionless paris fashion week vogue
There is no suggestion Wintour had any involvement in any of Diddy's alleged wrongdoing.

Still, Wintour and the jailed rapper's friendship is well-known – and while there is no suggestion Wintour had any involvement in any of Diddy's alleged wrongdoing, insiders say critics have been calling on the diva to condemn Diddy in the wake of his federal sex crimes indictment.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Anna is under enormous pressure to come out and condemn Diddy. She helped him enter into the fashion world and ingratiated him into the industry. She gave him stature.

"People expect that Anna will use her role as the first lady of fashion to denounce his behavior, just as she did Harvey."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Diddy has been compared to both Harvey Weinstein, 72, and the late Jeffrey Epstein following his arrest on three federal sex crimes on September 16.

The hip-hop record producer's indictment has reportedly left Hollywood reeling, and scores of celebrities and industry power players are said to be "quaking in their boots" over "what might come next" regarding the unfolding scandal.

sean diddy combs anna wintour emotionless paris fashion week vogue
An insider said: "Practically the whole of the showbiz world is now taking cover and bracing for accusations of what they knew about Diddy."

Then, on Tuesday, attorney Tony Buzbee announced at least 120 new accusations and impending lawsuits against Diddy.

Buzbee also said he will soon announce additional defendants in the cases – including some who will "shock" the public.

The development has rocked Hollywood further, and some stars and power players apparently fear they "could be jailed" or, worse, Diddy could "cut a plea deal" to "name names" and "save his skin".

An insider told RadarOnline.com: "This case has exploded into the next Epstein and Weinstein case, rolled into one.

"It's not just Paris Fashion Week – practically the whole of the showbiz world is now taking cover and bracing for accusations of what they knew about Diddy, and, more importantly, whether they either actively ignored or, worse, enabled it and actively covered it up."

sean diddy combs anna wintour emotionless paris fashion week vogue
Diddy has been charged with federal sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Our source added: "Others could be jailed – and they know it – if there's proof they let Diddy's abuse run rampant.

"There are also fears he could be about to cut a plea deal to name names and save his skin."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

