King Charles Feared to be 'Losing it' Amid Cancer Battle After Bizarre Remarks He Made to Denzel Washington at 'Gladiator II' Premiere
Bumbling monarch King Charles appears to be "losing his marbles" after his blundering, cringeworthy night meeting the heavyweights of Hollywood.
The British head of state stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of Gladiator II in London, RadarOnline can reveal.
But royal watchers came away scratching their heads at the King's awful patter.
And Tinseltown titan and star of the flick Denzel Washington also fluffed his lines.
But it was the cancer-battling King's chat to double Oscar-winner Washington with "you've been in so many films" that had onlookers worried.
One seasoned royal reporter for the UK national press commented: "It was just a bizarre thing to say to one of film's greatest talents. Is that the best he can come up with or is he losing his marbles? It's lazy at best and if it is not laziness, then it is worrying for his state of mind. He's battled cancer and now seems to have a touch of mind fog."
And it wasn't Washington's finest hour, either
The Equalizer star, 69, attended the premiere along with his co-stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Gladiator II director Sir Ridley Scott and King Charles.
As is tradition for royal premieres, the film’s stars lined up on the red carpet to greet the sovereign before heading into the theater.
When Washington was presented to the King, 76, after speaking with Scott, 86, and Mescal, 28, the Training Day actor appeared nervous, and let Charles know he was unsure how to greet him.
The King appeared to initiate a handshake with the star, much to Washington’s relief.
"I didn’t know if I was supposed to grab your hand or not," Washington told the King with a grin as they shook hands.
Charles then asked Washington about his character in Gladiator II, the villainous Macrinus.
"I’m, just an awful … I’m a lovely man you’ll see," Washington said, sarcastically. "I’m a lovely chap."
King Charles then told Washington, "You’ve been in so many films, it’s fantastic."
A seemingly grateful Washington responded, "Thank you, thank you."
Individuals slated to meet members of the royal family are typically provided guidance on how to greet the royals.
The Royal Family’s website provides some guidance on greeting members of the so-called Firm. According to the site, there are technically no mandatory rules.
"There are no obligatory codes of behaviour" when meeting a royal, the website states. "But many people wish to observe the traditional forms."
"For men this is a neck bow (from the head only) whilst women do a small curtsy."
The site also notes that, "other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way."
As for how to address royals, one should call the King, "Your Majesty" at the beginning of any conversation and then subsequently address him as, "Sir."
Beyond the mention of a handshake, the Royal Family’s website does not provide any guidance on touching a royal. However, it is generally thought to be frowned upon unless the royal initiates physical intimacy.
