Queen Camilla in New Health Scare: Ailing Monarch, 77, Pulls Out of 'Gladiator II' Premiere Amid Battle With 'Potentially Deadly' Chest Infection
Queen Camilla has sparked a fresh health scare by pulling out of a major movie premiere at the last minute as she fights a chest infection and cares for her cancer-stricken husband King Charles.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 77-year-old has decided not to attend the royal premiere of Gladiator II, taking place in London’s Leicester Square, on Wednesday.
According to a source close to the royal, while Camilla is returning to some public duties, she will miss out on the premiere as she tends to her health.
Last week, doctors advised Camilla to take a “short period of rest" in hopes of recovering.
A palace spokesperson shared at the time: "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.
"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal."
They added: "She apologizes to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chest infections can be "dangerous" for older adults, and in some cases can be "fatal".
Camilla had to miss out on Sunday’s Remembrance Day service, led by her husband. She also could not attend the Field of Remembrance event at Westminster Abbey.
She also had to pull out of Charles' reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes.
However, Camilla will attend her first public event since falling ill, as she will be at the Booker Prize reception on Tuesday, albeit for a shorter time that was originally planned. But again, she will not be at the premiere for the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2000 historical epic film.
Camilla was scheduled to meet the film's cast including Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Connie Nielsen.
Meanwhile, Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February after surgery for an enlarged prostate. However, the palace revealed he does not have prostate cancer.
A royal insider told RadarOnline.com Camilla could barely hold back her emotions during a traditional farewell ceremony in the Samoan village of Siumu as Charles, 76, gave a beautiful speech after being presented with the honorary title of To'aiga-o-Tumus, which means "paramount chief".
Charles said at the time: "I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back again and see you. We shall take away with us, I promise you, very special memories of our time here."
According to observers, Camilla was spotted with tears, as a source shared: "Deep in her heart she must fear Charles is dying and she'll be left to face the remainder of her life alone."
They added: "How Camilla will endure royal life without Charles is anyone's guess. All this must have been going through her mind during his speech. You could see if in her tears."
