Queen Camilla in New Health Scare: Ailing Monarch, 77, Pulls Out of 'Gladiator II' Premiere Amid Battle With 'Potentially Deadly' Chest Infection

Queen Camilla has sparked a fresh health scare by pulling out of a major movie premiere at the last minute as she fights a chest infection and cares for her cancer-stricken husband King Charles .

According to a source close to the royal, while Camilla is returning to some public duties, she will miss out on the premiere as she tends to her health.

Last week, doctors advised Camilla to take a “short period of rest" in hopes of recovering.

A palace spokesperson shared at the time: "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal."