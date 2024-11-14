Trump Divas at War: Glamorous Blonde Karoline Leavitt, 27, Emerges as 'Frontrunner' to be The Don's Press Secretary — as Lawyer Alina Habba Snubs Role
The glamorous Karoline Leavitt, 27, has emerged as the "frontrunner" to be President Donald Trump's press secretary as lawyer Alina Habba declined the role.
On Thursday morning, Habba announced that she is "not considering" the opportunity after she reportedly traveled to Mar-a-Lago earlier this week for discussions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Just days after Habba was pressed about the possible gig, she made her shocking announcement on X.
She wrote: "While I am flattered by the support and speculation, the role of Press Secretary is not a role I am considering. Although I love screaming from a podium, I will be better served in other capacities.
"This administration is going to be epic! So proud of the Trump team, the latest appointments and 47!"
On Tuesday, just one week after Trump's historic win, Sean Hannity questioned Habba about the possibility of her taking the gig.
Habba stated: “I am very loyal to President Trump. I would think about it very seriously.”
According to sources, she turned the role down for many reasons, including her current job as a lawyer.
As Trump continues to put together his administration, Leavitt is now in talks to be the frontrunner to be press secretary.
A source told Daily Mail: "She talks to everybody, not just Fox News, but goes on TV and takes incoming, which is a big part of the job, and then she hits back and is a very, very effective messenger.
"The president trusts her and trust is everything with him."
- ‘He Realizes There Are Few Like Kellyanne’: Conway Confirmed To Be In Talks With Donald Trump For Prized 2024 Campaign Manager Role
- Trump Attorney Alina Habba Caught at Ex-president's Campaign Party AFTER Telling Judge She Was Sick
- ‘TRAITOR!’: Melania Trump’s Rage At Ex-Aide Stephanie Grisham Who’s Become Trash-Talking Television Pundit—‘How Can She Get Away With This?’
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
A friend of Trump's told DailyMail.com that Leavitt could be a better fit for the role as it's usually very long work days.
The insider added: "And Trump loves the way she takes incoming on CNN and then punches back. She's a star."
Just four days after Leavitt gave birth to her first child, she was back to work after the first assassination attempt on President Trump's life.
She told The Conservateur: "I had just brought my newborn, my three-day-old baby home from the hospital. And I said, 'I'm going to turn on the television and watch the rally today.'"
That rally was in Butler, PA — where Trump was shot in the ear by Thomas Matthew Crooks.
She explained: “I felt compelled to be present in this historic moment. The president literally put his life on the line to win this election. The least I could do is get back to work quickly.”
Another possible candidate for the role is Scott Jennings — a CNN political commentator who is known for defending the president-elect on the network.
After Trump's historic victory, he called it "a big deal."
He added: "I think I’m interpreting the results tonight as the revenge of just a regular old working-class American."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.