Trump Divas at War: Glamorous Blonde Karoline Leavitt, 27, Emerges as 'Frontrunner' to be The Don's Press Secretary — as Lawyer Alina Habba Snubs Role

Photo of Karoline Leavitt and Alina Habba
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt is now allegedly the frontrunner for the gig after lawyer Alina Habba declined the role.

By:

Nov. 14 2024, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

The glamorous Karoline Leavitt, 27, has emerged as the "frontrunner" to be President Donald Trump's press secretary as lawyer Alina Habba declined the role.

On Thursday morning, Habba announced that she is "not considering" the opportunity after she reportedly traveled to Mar-a-Lago earlier this week for discussions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

trump lawyer alina habba reporters laughing after remarks pp
Source: MEGA

Habba has announced on X that she declined the role and is 'flattered by the support.'

Just days after Habba was pressed about the possible gig, she made her shocking announcement on X.

She wrote: "While I am flattered by the support and speculation, the role of Press Secretary is not a role I am considering. Although I love screaming from a podium, I will be better served in other capacities.

"This administration is going to be epic! So proud of the Trump team, the latest appointments and 47!"

On Tuesday, just one week after Trump's historic win, Sean Hannity questioned Habba about the possibility of her taking the gig.

Habba stated: “I am very loyal to President Trump. I would think about it very seriously.”

According to sources, she turned the role down for many reasons, including her current job as a lawyer.

Trump Attorney Settles with Former Employee Amid Ethics Allegations
Source: MEGA

Habba has stated that she is very loyal to Trump.

As Trump continues to put together his administration, Leavitt is now in talks to be the frontrunner to be press secretary.

A source told Daily Mail: "She talks to everybody, not just Fox News, but goes on TV and takes incoming, which is a big part of the job, and then she hits back and is a very, very effective messenger.

"The president trusts her and trust is everything with him."

A friend of Trump's told DailyMail.com that Leavitt could be a better fit for the role as it's usually very long work days.

The insider added: "And Trump loves the way she takes incoming on CNN and then punches back. She's a star."

karoline leavitt donald trump
Source: MEGA

Just four days after giving birth to her first child, she returned to work for Trump.

She told The Conservateur: "I had just brought my newborn, my three-day-old baby home from the hospital. And I said, 'I'm going to turn on the television and watch the rally today.'"

That rally was in Butler, PA — where Trump was shot in the ear by Thomas Matthew Crooks.

She explained: “I felt compelled to be present in this historic moment. The president literally put his life on the line to win this election. The least I could do is get back to work quickly.”

Another possible candidate for the role is Scott Jennings — a CNN political commentator who is known for defending the president-elect on the network.

After Trump's historic victory, he called it "a big deal."

He added: "I think I’m interpreting the results tonight as the revenge of just a regular old working-class American."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

scott jennings cnn donald trump
Source: CNN

Scott Jennings defends Trump on the network.

