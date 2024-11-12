Your tip
King Charles 'Risking Life' By Focusing on 'Hocus Pocus Medical Cures' Instead of Traditional Cancer Treatments

Source: MEGA

Cancer battling King Charles III is embracing 'hocus pocus' medical cures instead of more traditional mainstream treatments as he fights back to full health.

By:

Nov. 12 2024, Published 1:48 a.m. ET

Cancer-battling King Charles has spent time at a $1,500-a-night wellness clinic in India where cures include an all-liquid butter diet, and having milk from a sacred cow poured on the head.

The King and Queen Camilla stopped off for a three-day stay at the $1,500-a-night Soukya center, a wellness resort on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Bangalore, RadarOnline can reveal.

The place offers a wide range of Ayurvedic treatments and has long been a royal favorite.

Source: MEGA

King Charles spent $1,500 a night at the wellness clinic in India.

The King spent his 71st birthday there in 2019 and Queen Camilla has been with friends several times. According to local media, during his most recent stay, the King underwent several Ayurvedic rejuvenation, detoxification and immune system-boosting therapies

Treatments there include panchakarma, eating butter all day to facilitate a total purge of the gut, shirodhara, having milk from a sacred Vechur cow poured on the forehead, and jal neti, pouring salt water through one nostril then ejecting it through the other, not to mention other procedures involving mud and magnets.

Rules include: no smoking, no alcohol, and no non-vegetarian food. There is no TV and no email, with lights out at 9 pm.

Source: MEGA

As King Charles fights cancer, experts have raised concerns about the Ayurvedic treatments.

But as he fights cancer, experts have raised concerns about the Ayurvedic treatments.

Cures involve applying preparations to the body, some of which have been discovered to contain high levels of lead, mercury, and arsenic.

A 2022 report found that many ayurvedic preparations contain levels of zinc, mercury, arsenic, and lead way over World Health Organisation limits.

Cancer Research UK warns that some Ayurvedic treatments may be toxic or interact with legitimate cancer drugs in a harmful way.

Source: MEGA

British-German doctor Edzard Ernst said the King is suffering from cancer and deserves a holiday but when ‘I hear about the treatments on offer there I have to smile because it is predominantly nonsense’.

British-German doctor Edzard Ernst was once an alternative medicine practitioner himself.

Twenty years ago he was even consulted by the King on how to make complementary and alternative medicines (collectively known as CAM — Ayurvedic medicine is considered one) more mainstream.

Nowadays he is an arch-sceptic who learnt about the royal visit to Soukya with dismay.

"The King is suffering from cancer so I think he deserves a holiday. But when I hear about the treatments on offer there I have to smile because it is predominantly nonsense," he said, although he added: "I'm sure he's receiving the very best conventional oncology and this visit was simply a well-deserved rest."

Source: MEGA

Fans of Ayurvedic medicine include Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts.

Proponents of Ayurvedic medicine say its benefits include lowering cortisol and therefore stress, supporting a healthy immune system, boosting cognitive function, and improving sleep quality. immun

Fans include Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Julia Roberts.

A few studies suggested that ayurvedic preparations could reduce pain and increase function in people with osteoarthritis and help to manage symptoms in people with type 2 diabetes, but most of these trials are small or not well designed, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, a US government agency.

Source: Medanta / YouTube

A few studies suggested that ayurvedic preparations could reduce pain and increase function in people with osteoarthritis but according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, most of these trials are small or not well designed.

There is little scientific evidence on Ayurveda's value for other health issues, it adds.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

