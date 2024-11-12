King Charles 'Risking Life' By Focusing on 'Hocus Pocus Medical Cures' Instead of Traditional Cancer Treatments

Cancer-battling King Charles has spent time at a $1,500-a-night wellness clinic in India where cures include an all-liquid butter diet, and having milk from a sacred cow poured on the head.

The King and Queen Camilla stopped off for a three-day stay at the $1,500-a-night Soukya center, a wellness resort on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Bangalore, RadarOnline can reveal.

The place offers a wide range of Ayurvedic treatments and has long been a royal favorite.