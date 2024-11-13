Trump's New ‘War on Corruption' Cabinet Boss Elon Musk 'Already Wearing out His Welcome' — As Don Calls Politics 'Tough' During Meeting with Joe Biden
Elon Musk's presence and behavior may already be wearing thin on Donald Trump and the rest of his team.
The billionaire, who along with Vivek Ramaswamy was appointed to head what he's calling the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is said to be ruffling the feathers of some, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders now have claimed the Tesla CEO has become a "comical distraction", as he's been hanging around Trump's Palm Beach property Mar-a-Lago, appearing at high-level transition meetings, and even giving unsolicited feedback.
A source told Politico: “Elon is getting a little big for his britches."
However, despite Musk being everywhere, the President-elect seems to be all about the attention he's getting from his fellow business man, as the duo were see together in Trump's golf cart, introducing him to club members.
Trump recently received backlash after Musk was in on the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, although insiders now alleged Musk just happened to be in the room when the call occurred, and Trump handed the phone over to him.
The 53-year-old paid for nearly an entire $175million bill for Trump's 2024 campaign, which included everything from a direct-mail program to digital advertising, becoming a notable face throughout the 78-year-old's run.
All of Musk's work seemed to have paid off as he and Ramaswamy will now lead DOGE, an initiative meant to “slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures” and may even restructure federal agencies.
Musk said DOGE will “send shockwaves through the system and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people”.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Trump and President Joe Biden met at the Oval Office for a meeting, even shaking hands.
While the two sat by a fireplace, Trump said: “Politics is tough, and in many cases it’s not a nice world, but it is a nice world today."
Biden congratulated Trump and said: "... I look forward to having a smooth transition."
“It will be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that, Joe,” the controversial politician replied.
Trump and Biden, after reporters were ushered out, spent a little under two hours together before wrapping up the meeting.
While First Lady Jill Biden greeted Trump upon his arrival, incoming First Lady Melania Trump was nowhere to be found.
Melania's office shared in a tweet on X on Wednesday morning: "Mrs. Trump will not be attending today’s meeting at the White House. Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success..."
It comes after Biden authorized the FBI to go through Melania's "underwear drawer" during a raid on Mar-a-Lago as part of the federal government’s investigation into classified documents.
A source told the New York Post: "... Jill Biden’s husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer. The Bidens are disgusting."
The insider added: "Jill Biden isn’t someone Melania needs to meet."
