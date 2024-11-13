Trump's New ‘War on Corruption' Cabinet Boss Elon Musk 'Already Wearing out His Welcome' — As Don Calls Politics 'Tough' During Meeting with Joe Biden

Insiders now have claimed the Tesla CEO has become a "comical distraction", as he's been hanging around Trump's Palm Beach property Mar-a-Lago, appearing at high-level transition meetings, and even giving unsolicited feedback.

A source told Politico: “Elon is getting a little big for his britches."

However, despite Musk being everywhere, the President-elect seems to be all about the attention he's getting from his fellow business man, as the duo were see together in Trump's golf cart, introducing him to club members.