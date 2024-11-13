Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Megan Fox

Inside Pregnant Megan Fox's Journey From Depression to Sexy Rebirth — Sporting 'Stripper Boobs', Flaunting X-Rated Sex Scenes and Becoming Very Raunchy Face of SKIMS

Photo of Megan Fox
Source: MEGA

Fox has been open about the plastic surgery procedures she has had.

By:

Nov. 13 2024, Published 5:28 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Megan Fox has shocked the world and announced she is pregnant with her fourth child — but her first baby with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

Over the years, the actress hasn't been shy about showing her sexier side, as well as slamming any bad mom accusations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
megan fox mgk gallery pic
Source: MEGA

The couple is expecting their first child together.

Article continues below advertisement

Baby Joy

Earlier this week, Fox, 38, posed completely naked in a photo, only being covered by black paint, with one hand on her breast and the other holding her bump.

The second photo she used to announce the news was a snap of her holding a positive pregnancy test.

She captioned the post: "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back."

Article continues below advertisement

Fox is the mother of three children, Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, from her marriage to actor Brian Austin Green.

MGK is the father to one daughter, Casie, 15, with ex Emma Cannon.

Article continues below advertisement
megan fox
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox secured a permanent slot in Hollywood through 'Transformers' in 2007.

Article continues below advertisement

Mental Health Awareness

Over the years, Fox has been very vocal about her mental health and her childhood.

In an interview with CR Fashion Book, Fox said: "I came into the world really bright and sunny and happy. However, at a certain point, I went through some trauma in childhood, and I developed a pretty severe eating disorder and manic depression, which runs in my family, so there was definitely some wrestling with chemical imbalance going on."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite being crowned one of the sexiest women, the movie star revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that she still struggles with "body dysmorphia."

Fox said: "I don't ever see myself the way other people see me. There's never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever."

Article continues below advertisement
megan fox reveals cosmetic work shes had done
Source: MEGA

The 'Transformers' star admitted she struggles with 'body dysmorphia.'

Article continues below advertisement

Boob Job Confessions

MORE ON:
Megan Fox

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Fox, who has never been shy when it comes to speaking her truth, has opened up about the plastic surgery procedures she has had over the years.

During an interview on the podcast Call Her Daddy, Fox revealed that she had a boob job when she was "21 or 22 years old" — and had them done two more times since.

Article continues below advertisement

She said: “I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids because I don't know where they went, but they went. And then I had to have them redone very recently because the first set — I didn't have enough body fat to disguise. You could see the rippling of the implant. So I had to switch them out to this set.”

For the most recent boob job, Fox told her surgeon that she wants “1990 stripper titties" and requested the "biggest boobs you can fit in my body."

Article continues below advertisement
mgk sobriety saved relationship with megan fox
Source: By: MEGA

The couple has been on-again, off-again for years.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Sexiest Role Yet

In the steamiest film yet in her career, Fox starred as a sexy evil robot named Alice in the film Subservience.

Fox stripped down to barely-there black lingerie during the steamy scenes with her co-star, Michele Morron.

Article continues below advertisement

Keeping Up With SKIMS

In 2021, Fox teamed up SKIMS and posed topless or in barely-there lingerie alongside Kourtney Kardashian.

In a behind-the-scenes look at the campaign, Fox captioned the Instagram post: “BTS of my skims shoot with Kourtney. Should we start an OnlyFans?”

Article continues below advertisement

Working Mom

In 2021, Fox opened up about the "weird pressure" that is put on working mothers while appearing on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

She said: "Hollywood is not adapted to women and us actually having lives and being moms."

Fox added: "There is that thing in this industry of like 'Are you giving up? Are you just a mom now?' There's this weird pressure which also then creates guilt. You go to work too soon to satisfy those people."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.