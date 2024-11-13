Inside Pregnant Megan Fox's Journey From Depression to Sexy Rebirth — Sporting 'Stripper Boobs', Flaunting X-Rated Sex Scenes and Becoming Very Raunchy Face of SKIMS
Megan Fox has shocked the world and announced she is pregnant with her fourth child — but her first baby with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.
Over the years, the actress hasn't been shy about showing her sexier side, as well as slamming any bad mom accusations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Baby Joy
Earlier this week, Fox, 38, posed completely naked in a photo, only being covered by black paint, with one hand on her breast and the other holding her bump.
The second photo she used to announce the news was a snap of her holding a positive pregnancy test.
She captioned the post: "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back."
Fox is the mother of three children, Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, from her marriage to actor Brian Austin Green.
MGK is the father to one daughter, Casie, 15, with ex Emma Cannon.
Mental Health Awareness
Over the years, Fox has been very vocal about her mental health and her childhood.
In an interview with CR Fashion Book, Fox said: "I came into the world really bright and sunny and happy. However, at a certain point, I went through some trauma in childhood, and I developed a pretty severe eating disorder and manic depression, which runs in my family, so there was definitely some wrestling with chemical imbalance going on."
Despite being crowned one of the sexiest women, the movie star revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that she still struggles with "body dysmorphia."
Fox said: "I don't ever see myself the way other people see me. There's never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever."
Boob Job Confessions
Fox, who has never been shy when it comes to speaking her truth, has opened up about the plastic surgery procedures she has had over the years.
During an interview on the podcast Call Her Daddy, Fox revealed that she had a boob job when she was "21 or 22 years old" — and had them done two more times since.
She said: “I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids because I don't know where they went, but they went. And then I had to have them redone very recently because the first set — I didn't have enough body fat to disguise. You could see the rippling of the implant. So I had to switch them out to this set.”
For the most recent boob job, Fox told her surgeon that she wants “1990 stripper titties" and requested the "biggest boobs you can fit in my body."
Sexiest Role Yet
In the steamiest film yet in her career, Fox starred as a sexy evil robot named Alice in the film Subservience.
Fox stripped down to barely-there black lingerie during the steamy scenes with her co-star, Michele Morron.
Keeping Up With SKIMS
In 2021, Fox teamed up SKIMS and posed topless or in barely-there lingerie alongside Kourtney Kardashian.
In a behind-the-scenes look at the campaign, Fox captioned the Instagram post: “BTS of my skims shoot with Kourtney. Should we start an OnlyFans?”
Working Mom
In 2021, Fox opened up about the "weird pressure" that is put on working mothers while appearing on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.
She said: "Hollywood is not adapted to women and us actually having lives and being moms."
Fox added: "There is that thing in this industry of like 'Are you giving up? Are you just a mom now?' There's this weird pressure which also then creates guilt. You go to work too soon to satisfy those people."
