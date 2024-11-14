'Power Lesbian' Who Worked For Jeff Bezos Gruesomely Murders Her Father With an Ice Axe at Seattle Home, Cops Charge

Corey, a training manager at Jeff Bezos' space exploration company, allegedly killed her elderly father, Timothy Burke, 67, with an ice axe at their $800,000 home.

According to the charging documents, the fatal attack occurred when Timothy refused to turn off the lights, prompting Corey to confess to the chilling act.

Corey reportedly admitted she "knew that she could not convince her father to keep the lights off", leading her to retrieve the murder weapon and carry out the gruesome act.