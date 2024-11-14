'Power Lesbian' Who Worked For Jeff Bezos Gruesomely Murders Her Father With an Ice Axe at Seattle Home, Cops Charge
A murder unfolded in Seattle involving a Blue Origin employee while America voted for the next President.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Corey Burke, 33, has been accused of killing her elderly father with an ice axe on Election Night.
Corey, a training manager at Jeff Bezos' space exploration company, allegedly killed her elderly father, Timothy Burke, 67, with an ice axe at their $800,000 home.
According to the charging documents, the fatal attack occurred when Timothy refused to turn off the lights, prompting Corey to confess to the chilling act.
Corey reportedly admitted she "knew that she could not convince her father to keep the lights off", leading her to retrieve the murder weapon and carry out the gruesome act.
According to the police report, Corey tripped her father, strangled him and then viciously attacked him with the ice axe, biting him and delivering several blows to his head and side.
Timothy's lifeless body was discovered in the basement of their home, where the tragic event transpired.
Authorities have stated that Corey allegedly committed the act during a mental health crisis on Election Day, which was further evidenced by her behavior following the incident.
She emerged from the home in Rainier Valley with a bloodied face, displaying signs of distress and claiming to have experienced a spiritual rebirth on her recent birthday.
- University of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves' Parents Say 'Evidence' Proves She Tried Escaping Killer's Clutches But Was 'Trapped' by Best Friend's Body
- Father Of University Of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves Believes Daughter Or Daughter's Best Friend Were TARGETED By Quadruple Murderer
- Ashton Kutcher's Slain Ex-Girlfriend's Father Claims He Saw Suspicious Vehicle Days Before Her Murder
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Before the authorities gained access to the property, neighbors raised concerns about Corey's well-being, prompting a police response.
The discovery of the crime scene, including the presence of a bloody ice climbing pick, shed light on the gruesome events that had taken place within the residence.
Corey, now facing charges of first-degree murder and held on a $2 million bail, is scheduled to appear in court on November 21.
It has been disclosed that Corey had a strained relationship with her father, who was primarily confined to their home due to health issues.
The day after the murder, she reportedly whispered, "I killed him", to a police officer.
She also allegedly said she wanted to help people "change their attachment to their parents".
According to police documents, Corey supposedly described how she killed her father, saying "it was really hard, really f------ hard" and "there were points where she felt she wasn't going to be able to".
Corey's spouse, Samantha Leigh Allen, is an editor at Conde Nast's transgender news website, Them.
Allen previously worked as a writer covering LGTBQ issues for The Daily Beast and Fusion Media.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.