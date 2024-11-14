Dick Van Dyke Faces Up to Last Days Weeks Before 99th Birthday — By Issuing Bleak Reaction to Donald Trump Presidency
Dick Van Dyke is reminding his fans he may not have much time left on this earth.
RadarOnline.com can reveal what the iconic performer truly thinks about Donald Trump once again running the country for the next four years.
While out and about, a paparazzo asked the movie star whether he believed Trump would be able to “make America great again".
Van Dyke hit back: "Fortunately, I won’t be around to experience the four years." The actor was also asked if he thought the “future looked bright” for America after the former reality star beat out Kamala Harris.
He responded: "I hope you’re right!”
Trump, 78, has some of America concerned as he's made absurd decisions for his cabinet including Matt Gaetz as U.S. Attorney General and Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.
He's also appointed Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary, and even appointed Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to run the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Meanwhile, the Mary Poppins actor, who turns 99 on December 13, has not been shy when it comes to letting his loyal fans know he is aware the clock is running out for him.
In September, Van Dyke was seen looking frail as he hobbled to his vehicle with the help of a cane, and as a friend assisted him into the car.
When asked if he had any plans for milestone 99th birthday, the longtime star simply admitted: "Just praying that I make it", before he added, "I"m very old".
The legend sparked concern earlier this year when he skipped out on the Emmy Awards even though he was slated to be a presenter. Van Dyke also missed out on a planned convention.
A source shared at the time: "Although it is increasingly difficult for him to get around, he's happy to see a lot of his friends. He loves being among them and interacting with the crowd.
"So, it's extremely concerning when he fails to show up for something like the Emmys, especially since he's agreed to be a presenter."
They added: "It's not like Dick at all to not meet a prior obligation unless something really serious had occurred. That's why his absence is so alarming."
The source also shared Van Dyke "wouldn't back out of a night like this lightly, and the fact that he was supposed to be part of the show makes it doubly worrisome. We all just hope he's okay because imagining a world without his light seems darn near impossible."
This is not the first time Van Dyke has worried fans and his loved ones. In 2023 he crashed his car into a gate in Malibu. The entertainer was treated at the scene by paramedics as he was "bleeding from the nose and mouth" and possibly suffering a concussion from the impact.
Sources close to Van Dyke said neither drugs nor alcohol were involved, but police officers requested a driving retest for Van Dyke due to his age.
