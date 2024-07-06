Mob of Nearly 100 Looters Ransacks Gas Station, Store Owner Says Police Took Hours to Respond — 'Back to Square One'

Two employees inside the store were threatened during the mass pillaging, which lasted around 40 minutes.

Despite the distress call made to the Oakland police, the response time left much to be desired. Mardaie expressed his disappointment, claiming that it took authorities a staggering nine hours to arrive at the scene.

“This is the hardest thing you could ever go through…especially if you’ve been put in sweat and tears day in and day out,” the frustrated owner told the outlet.

Initially deemed a Priority 2 case due to the absence of suspects, the incident was only escalated to Priority 1 after a video of the looting surfaced, prompting police intervention.