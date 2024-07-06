Minnesota Vikings Rookie Cornerback Khyree Jackson Killed in Car Crash at 24
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson, 24, tragically lost his life in a car crash.
The team confirmed the heartbreaking news on Saturday, July 6, leaving the football community in mourning over the promising young player's untimely death.
"We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson's death following an overnight car accident," the Vikings said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident."
"I am absolutely crushed by this news," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said in a separate statement. "Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him."
"In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him," he continued. "I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches."
Jackson's journey to the NFL was marked by perseverance and determination. Despite facing challenges along the way, he managed to make a name for himself in the world of football.
The Vikings drafted him in the fourth round of this year's selection, recognizing his talent and potential to shine on the field as a cornerback.
The late cornerback concluded his college football tenure at Oregon, where he showcased his skills and earned accolades for his performance on the field.
Dan Lanning, the Ducks' coach, took to social media to pay homage to Jackson, highlighting his exceptional qualities both as a player and as a person. The coach's heartfelt tribute underscored the impact Jackson had on those around him.
In a tweet, Lanning expressed his grief, saying, "RIP Khyree... Love you @Real_Khyree at a loss for words. I will miss your smile. Great player better person."
During his time at Oregon, Jackson distinguished himself by earning a spot on the all-Pac-12 first team in 2023.
Prior to his stint with the Ducks, he honed his skills at Alabama under the guidance of renowned coach Nick Saban.
Jackson's football journey was a testament to his resilience and passion for the game, having bounced back from setbacks earlier in his career to reach the Division I level.
As the football world mourns the loss of a promising talent, Jackson's legacy will live on, inspiring future generations of players to pursue their goals with unwavering determination and passion.