Minnesota Vikings Rookie Cornerback Khyree Jackson Killed in Car Crash at 24

"We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson's death following an overnight car accident," the Vikings said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident."

"I am absolutely crushed by this news," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said in a separate statement. "Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him."

"In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him," he continued. "I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches."