'They Are Doing Well': Sen. John Fetterman and Wife Hospitalized After Being Involved in Two-Vehicle Crash
Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman and his wife Gisele were involved in a two-vehicle accident while traveling in Maryland, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The outspoken senator and his wife are both reportedly "doing well" after the accident on Sunday, June 9.
Shortly before 8 AM on Sunday, Maryland State Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on the westbound portion of I-70. While driving on the interstate, the Fetterman's Chevrolet Traverse reportedly struck the back of a Chevrolet Impala for "unknown reasons."
According to Maryland State Police, the senator and his wife, as well as the driver of the Impala, were transported by ambulance to War Memorial Hospital in nearby West Virginia for medical treatment, per CBS News.
A spokesperson from the senator's office released a statement regarding the accident on Monday. The spokesperson revealed the Fettermans and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution."
Fetterman reportedly received treatment for a "bruised shoulder" he sustained in the crash.
"On Sunday morning, John and Gisele were involved in a car accident with another driver. Out of an abundance of caution, they were evaluated at a local hospital," the spokesperson told KDKA-TV on Monday. "John was treated for a bruised shoulder and they were discharged that afternoon."
The spokesperson noted that the senator and his wife are both "doing well" and are "happy to be back in Braddock," referring to Fetterman's hometown in Pennsylvania.
According to a statement from the Maryland State Police, Fetterman was behind the wheel of the Traverse when the accident took place.
"According to a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Traverse and a Chevrolet Impala were both traveling west on I-70 when for unknown reasons, the Traverse struck the rear of the Impala. The driver of the Traverse is identified as John Fetterman, 54, of Pennsylvania," police said.
Police noted that "no citations were issued," though "the crash investigation remains active and ongoing."
The accident follows Fetterman's recent interview on Real Time with Bill Maher, in which he opened up on his swift change in policies following his 2022 stroke. The comedian asked the senator if his "near-death" experience had contributed to abandoning some of his most progressive viewpoints.
"Absolutely," Fetterman said. "There's a line from the first Batman, Joker's like ‘I’ve been dead once already. It's very liberating."
"It's freeing in a way. And I just think after beating all of that, I just really [want to] be able to say the things that I have to really believe in and not be afraid of if there's any kind of blowback."