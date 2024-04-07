John Fetterman Says Squatters 'Have No Rights' and Calls for Tougher Sentences for Repeat Offenders

The interview, released on Saturday, shed light on Fetterman's views on the issue that has sparked outrage and dominated conservative news media in recent weeks.

Fetterman emphasized his disapproval of squatters taking over private properties by stating, "Squatters have no rights." He strongly criticized the notion of granting rights to individuals who break the law by occupying someone else's home unlawfully, "I am not woke."

He highlighted the absurdity of the situation by drawing parallels with other criminal acts, questioning the logic behind affording rights to those who commit such offenses.