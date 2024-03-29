LeBron James 'Very Concerned' After Squatters Take Over His and Bennifer's Beverly Hills Neighborhood and Throw 'Cocaine Parties': Report
NBA superstar LeBron James was said to be “very concerned” this week after a group of suspected squatters took over his neighbor’s nearly $5 million Los Angeles mansion to throw wild “cocaine orgy sex parties,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sensational development to come as squatters continue to take over vacant homes across the country, it was revealed that a group moved into a home just two doors down from James’ $36.8 million Beverly Hills property.
According to Daily Mail, the four-bedroom and six-bathroom mansion – which has reportedly been on the market since October – is worth approximately $4.3 million.
The outlet also reported that “one of the neighbors got in touch with LeBron James' house manager” and that “they were told James was very concerned” about the situation.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck also reportedly live in the neighborhood where the mansion in question is located. Billionaires Jeff Bezos, Steve Wynn, and Ron Burkle also all reportedly have properties within a half mile radius of the party mansion.
“I've heard from my security team up there about all the crazy cars, crazy parties at night, how we're not able to get into our property sometimes because they're blocking the street with their cars, and just the nuisance at night with the loud music and people floating out to the streets,” James’ house manager told Daily Mail on Friday.
“It's one of the reasons we have security 24/7,” he continued. “Otherwise, there's no need for me to have security there 24/7 because it's just a construction site.”
James reportedly purchased the property in 2022 and is still in the process of building his dream home on the site.
Rick Rankin, a resident who lives in the neighborhood, revealed that the LAPD were unable to evict the suspected squatters because the suspected squatters produced driver licenses with the mansion’s property address as well as a rental agreement.
LAPD Senior Lead Officer James Allen provided additional information about the situation.
“I guess he left his friends in the house,” Officer Allen said regarding the mansion’s owner. “I guess we can say they're squatters. But they're squatters to the owner that's in foreclosure to the bank.”
“We're working on a plan with the bank to evict the individuals because there's no one at this point to evict them and say they're there illegally,” he continued. “I've submitted it to the City Attorney.”
“I'm citing the home every time we get a radio call for a party,” Officer Allen added. “They're using the home outside of its original purpose, illegally.”
MDRCA Properties, the mansion’s current owner, reportedly had the home foreclosed upon by the bank – but the foreclosure process was recently frozen after the company filed for bankruptcy in February.
Jeff Scapa, a private mortgage lender who reportedly loaned MDRCA Properties $3.8 million, claimed that he offered the suspected squatters $25,000 to leave the property. They apparently declined the offer.
“Everybody knows this guy is not supposed to be there,” Scapa lamented, “and they do nothing.”