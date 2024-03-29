LeBron James 'Very Concerned' After Squatters Take Over His and Bennifer's Beverly Hills Neighborhood and Throw 'Cocaine Parties': Report

NBA superstar LeBron James was said to be “very concerned” this week after a group of suspected squatters took over his neighbor’s nearly $5 million Los Angeles mansion to throw wild “cocaine orgy sex parties,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sensational development to come as squatters continue to take over vacant homes across the country, it was revealed that a group moved into a home just two doors down from James’ $36.8 million Beverly Hills property.