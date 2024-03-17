Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Congressional District Compared to 'Third World Country' Overrun by Illegal Steet Vendors and Crime

In a neighborhood within Ocasio Cortez’s congressional district in Queens, the community has raised concerns about the proliferation of illegal street vendors and open solicitation of prostitution.

Local resident Ramses Frías, a Democratic candidate running for the Assembly District 39 seat, documented the situation, capturing footage of illegal vendors selling various items like clothes, sneakers, toys, and snacks.

“Like most of my like-minded residents, we see this as a third-world market,” Frías, 43, told Fox News. “Basically, you just see clothes thrown across the floor … the items are stolen from donation bins or stolen from stores, and they just set up shop outside brick-and-mortar businesses. They take away trade from these businesses and don’t pay taxes.”