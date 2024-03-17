Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Congressional District Compared to 'Third World Country' Overrun by Illegal Steet Vendors and Crime
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's congressional district has been described as "looking like a third world country" after videos were shared online of sidewalks covered in trash and street vendors, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a neighborhood within Ocasio Cortez’s congressional district in Queens, the community has raised concerns about the proliferation of illegal street vendors and open solicitation of prostitution.
Local resident Ramses Frías, a Democratic candidate running for the Assembly District 39 seat, documented the situation, capturing footage of illegal vendors selling various items like clothes, sneakers, toys, and snacks.
“Like most of my like-minded residents, we see this as a third-world market,” Frías, 43, told Fox News. “Basically, you just see clothes thrown across the floor … the items are stolen from donation bins or stolen from stores, and they just set up shop outside brick-and-mortar businesses. They take away trade from these businesses and don’t pay taxes.”
According to Frías, the increase in illegal street vending has coincided with a rise in criminal activities in the area. He highlighted that the vendors, including some illegal migrants, were resorting to such practices due to a lack of permits to work legally.
Adding to the concerns, reports emerged of apparent sex workers openly soliciting clients outside businesses in broad daylight.
Frías described witnessing these activities and expressed worries about the implications for the community, especially as the warmer months approach.
The situation has caught the attention of authorities, with Mayor Eric Adams linking the rise in illegal activities to the broader migrant crisis affecting the city. He specifically mentioned a recent crackdown on massage parlors operating as a front for brothels in the area, emphasizing the dire conditions found at these establishments.
“This is what happens when you create an atmosphere that people can’t provide for themselves — you can’t work, you can’t provide for your job and have to turn to illegal activities to do so,” the mayor told reporters.
Mayor Adams pointed to the challenges faced by female Venezuelan migrants, highlighting their struggles to secure legitimate employment opportunities. He cautioned that when individuals are unable to provide for themselves through lawful means, they can be driven to engage in illegal activities out of necessity.
According to New York state law, only licensed vendors are allowed to sell goods in public spaces in the state, and prostitution remains illegal in the state.