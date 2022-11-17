Woman Accused Of Running 'Full Service' Brothel At Las Vegas Massage Parlor
A woman in Las Vegas who police say has been running a brothel out of a local massage parlor was arrested, Radar has learned.
Police arrested Wei Geng during a traffic stop on Nov. 12 in Las Vegas at Blue Diamond and Decatur. She was served seven felony warrants in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police's first shut down of the brothel that they say were operating in a shopping center on Tropicana near Jones.
The business was called Lily A Reflexology, where police say much more was going on inside the besides massages. The brothel was previously busted in November 2020. “Lily A Reflexology is a house of prostitution,” a Special Investigations Section detective who busted the brothel in November 2020 wrote in a report.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they were tipped off when a man entered the business to get a massage. A female there told him a massage would cost $40, according to police. However, when the man went into the room for the massage, he was notified of a "full service" price of $150. "Full service" is often used as a disguise for sex.
Police say two other women approached the man seeking money and, when he refused, he was kicked out of the business. Las Vegas police later sent an undercover detective from the Vice Section into the business. He noted that “females were all dressed in revealing clothing” and there were visible “lubricants, condoms and medications for sexually transmitted diseases" on scene.
The undercover office also found a room with four beds. According to police, victims of sex trafficking are often forced to live in their place of work. Police say the women working there were from New York and California and had no ties to Las Vegas.
According to police, the workers would earn 60 percent of the sales, with the other 40 percent going to the owners. According to Fox 5 Vegas, Geng posted bail Nov. 13 and is out of jail while she awaits a court date next month.