Exposed: Don Henley's Shocking Bedroom Confessions Resurface After He Testifies About Teen's 1980 Overdose at His Home
Eagles drummer and vocalist Don Henley has been accused of paying to watch sex workers engage in intercourse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An explosive report has resurfaced following Henley's testimony last week, in which he was questioned about his 1980 arrest after authorities allegedly found drugs and a naked 16-year-old suffering an overdose at his Los Angeles home.
According to the National Enquirer, the shocking book Once More With Feeling recounted alleged several sex workers' encounters with Hollywood A-listers, including Henley, Charlie Sheen, and Don Johnson. The book claimed that the Eagles rocker and his friend Mikhail Baryshnikov liked to watch while two women made love.
A sex worker identified only as Michelle recalled Johnson got "very turned on by what he was viewing," but ballet star Baryshnikov "seemed kind of shy and embarrassed."
Michelle was said to be one of five sex workers allegedly hired by Henley one night. She noted, "He simply couldn't get enough."
"It was just one big sex circus and we were performers," the woman claimed. "Not because we loved it, but because we were getting paid."
In a separate explosive tell-all, Eagles bandmate Don Felder divulged dirty details of drug-fueled romps in his book, Heaven and Hell: My Life in The Eagles, which was eventually blocked from being released in the U.S. by Henley and Glenn Frey.
In his book, Felder claimed that in the 1970s, the band hired a "party doctor" who was responsible for allegedly supplying them with a plethora of illegal substances, mostly Quaaludes, cocaine, and marijuana. Along with reported routine drug use, the musician alleged the group regularly engaged in sex with groupies and "Playboy bunnies."
Despite the band's massive success, Felder revealed that the partying eventually led to the group's demise. Henley was arrested towards the end of the group's time together.
Last week, Henley testified in a separate criminal matter — regarding three collectibles dealers who were charged with conspiring to own and attempt to sell handwritten draft lyrics to Eagles hits without having the rights to do so — and was questioned about his arrest.
The 76-year-old told prosecutors he hired a sex worker the night of his arrest because he "wanted to escape the depression I was in" over the breakup of his band.
"I wanted to forget about everything that was happening with the band, and I made a poor decision which I regret to this day. I’ve had to live with it for 44 years. I’m still living with it today, in this courtroom. Poor decision," Henley testified.
In a 1991 interview with GQ Magazine, Henley said he was unaware of the sex worker's age, who was 16 years old at the time.
"I don’t remember the anatomical details, but I know there was no sex," the Eagles drummer said. He also admitted the two did cocaine together and talked for many hours about the band's break up and her family life.