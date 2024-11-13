'Full House' Star Dave Coulier Reveals He's Stricken With 'Very Aggressive' Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma — Admits 'I'm Just Trying to Stay Focused'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, who is best known for his role in Full House , was diagnosed following an upper respiratory infection that led to significant swelling in his lymph nodes.

In a recent interview, Coulier explained: "My doctors called me back, and they said, 'We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and it's called B cell and it's very aggressive.'"

Upon receiving the life-changing diagnosis, Coulier, in partnership with his wife Melissa Bring and a circle of close allies in the medical field, swiftly devised a plan to tackle the situation.

Reflecting on his collaborative approach, the beloved TV actor shared: "We all kind of put our heads together and said, 'Okay, where are we going?' And they had a very specific plan for how they were going to treat this."