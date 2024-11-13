Your tip
'Full House' Star Dave Coulier Reveals He's Stricken With 'Very Aggressive' Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma — Admits 'I'm Just Trying to Stay Focused'

Dave Coulier has opened up about his health struggles.

By:

Nov. 13 2024, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Dave Coulier has told how he was recently diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, who is best known for his role in Full House, was diagnosed following an upper respiratory infection that led to significant swelling in his lymph nodes.

Dave Coulier announced he's been diagnosed with stage 3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

In a recent interview, Coulier explained: "My doctors called me back, and they said, 'We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and it's called B cell and it's very aggressive.'"

Upon receiving the life-changing diagnosis, Coulier, in partnership with his wife Melissa Bring and a circle of close allies in the medical field, swiftly devised a plan to tackle the situation.

Reflecting on his collaborative approach, the beloved TV actor shared: "We all kind of put our heads together and said, 'Okay, where are we going?' And they had a very specific plan for how they were going to treat this."

Dave Coulier said he's staying positive during this time.

Coulier's chances of a complete recovery significantly increased after his bone marrow test results came back negative.

He commenced chemotherapy just two weeks after diagnosis, choosing to preemptively shave his head.

In his candid podcast, Full House Rewind with Marla Sokoloff, he stated: "I started the podcast wearing a hat, and I said, I've always been a man of many hats, but this hat has special significance because a couple of weeks ago, I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"That was really a conscious decision of, I'm going to meet this head-on, and I want people to know it's my life."

Dave Coulier

Dave Coulier is best known for his role in 'Full House'.

Coulier drew inspiration from family members who also battled cancer and maintained a positive outlook throughout his health issues, especially for his loved ones.

He shared: "I looked at how those words affected [Melissa] and I thought, you know what, I'm going to be strong throughout this, not just for me, but I'm going to be strong for her."

Optimism and humor have been pivotal components of Coulier's coping mechanism, with him quipping: "My sister was a registered nurse, and so she's seen this from different optics than I have. She's been so supportive and she's funny. So we're making jokes about this."

Dave Coulier appeared in the sequel series 'Fuller House'.

In the midst of his treatment regimen, Coulier encourages individuals to prioritize their health and undergo regular screenings.

He told his fans: "Take great care of yourself, because there's a lot to live for. And if that means talking with your doctors or getting a mammogram or a breast exam or colonoscopy, it can really make a big change in your life."

