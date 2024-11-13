Dr. Anthony Fauci Receiving $15MILLION Taxpayer-Funded Security Detail — Despite Retiring: 'Taxpayers are Going to Be Rightly Outraged'
Dr Anthony Fauci has been receiving $15 million taxpayer-funded security detail despite retiring years ago.
Up until at least September 2024, Fauci had a publicly-funded chauffeur and U.S. Marshals security detail — even after retiring from public service, RadarOnline.com.
Fauci, 83, was the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and officially retired in December 2022.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, he became one of the most influential figures in the world and often appeared on the news or at press conferences.
Fauci was the highest-paid federal employee from 2019 to 2022 and retired at a $480,654 salary, and his pension was estimated to be $355,000 per year after retiring.
A source told RadarOnline.com: “This is sickening – hard-up Americans are going to be disgusted when they hear this.
“There will be a lot of calls for Trump to nix this as one of his first orders of business.”
President Trump was elected as the 47th president on November 5th.
According to Open The Books — a nonprofit that calls for transparent government spending — the $15 million covers "salaries and benefits for deputies and administrative personnel assigned to Fauci’s protective detail, costs related to transporting Fauci, and Law enforcement equipment."
It is unclear how and why the decision was made to make these arrangements for Fauci, and it is also unclear if the contract was extended past September 2024.
In July 2023, Fauci tried to justify his taxpayer-funded chauffeur and security detail because he "is a big big target of the extreme radical right."
Fauci told Newshub: “I get so many threats. Some of them are credible threats of violence … that I have to be walking around with federal marshals protecting me, which is completely crazy."
He added: “You can have your own opinion about a given fact and how to interpret it, but you’re not entitled to your own set of facts.”
During the pandemic, Fauci placed strict guidelines that included six feet of social distancing, schools being closed, mask mandates, as well as vaccine mandates.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people around the world died from the illness.
In June 2024, Fauci testified about the origins of the virus and addressed theories that it emerged from research funded by his agency at a coronavirus research lab in Wuhan, China.
He revealed that he has received "credible death threats" stemming from his involvement in overseeing the COVID-19 pandemic even after his retirement.
He told Congress: “There have been everything from harassments by emails, texts, letters to myself, my wife, my three daughters. There have been credible death threats, leading to the arrests of two individuals."
Fauci continued: “Credible death threats means someone who clearly was on their way to kill me, and it’s required my having protective services essentially all the time. It is very troublesome to me. It is much more troublesome because they’ve involved my wife and my three daughters at these moments.”
