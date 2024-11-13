Dr. Anthony Fauci Receiving $15MILLION Taxpayer-Funded Security Detail — Despite Retiring: 'Taxpayers are Going to Be Rightly Outraged'

Fauci, 83, was the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and officially retired in December 2022.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he became one of the most influential figures in the world and often appeared on the news or at press conferences.

Fauci was the highest-paid federal employee from 2019 to 2022 and retired at a $480,654 salary, and his pension was estimated to be $355,000 per year after retiring.