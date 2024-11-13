'Law and Order' Star Mariska Hargitay Gives Rare Interview About Brutal Impact of Mom's Death: 'We Didn't Have the Tools to Understand Trauma'

During the recent Hope for Depression Research Foundation's 18th Annual HOPE Luncheon Seminar in NYC, Hargitay, 60, recalled how her mother, iconic movie star Jayne Mansfield, died when she was only 3 years old.

Mansfield tragically passed away in a car crash in 1967 at the age of 34, with Hargitay and her siblings present in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

She explained: "There was so much grief, there wasn't room to prioritize anyone. We didn't have the tools that we have now to metabolize and understand trauma."