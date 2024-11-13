Your tip
Exclusive

'Dying' Elton John, 77, Being Forced to 'Starve' Himself in Sad Last Days After Health Scares: 'I Can Have an Apple and Bit of Melon'

dying elton john
Source: MEGA

Dying rock legend Sir Elton John has revealed he's seeing out the final days of his life nibbling on morsels of apples and melon.

By:

Nov. 13 2024, Published 10:08 a.m. ET

Dying rock legend Sir Elton John has revealed he's seeing out the final days of his life nibbling on morsels of apples and a "bit of melon".

But the Rocketman legend has vowed he'll meet his maker after gobbling down a tableful of sugary treats, RadarOnline can reveal.

The crooner was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in the early 2000s and he drooled: "If I had a death row meal, it wouldn't contain anything except sweets, because I can't eat them now. So, I'd have ice cream, donuts, apple pie, rhubarb crumble.'

dying elton john
Source: MEGA

Elton John has revealed his pitiful daily menu as his life ebbs away.

The British singing icon has revealed the drastic lengths he's gone to in an effort to control his blood sugar levels after battling health woes.

The I'm Still Standing singer said it had been a "long time" since he had eaten his favorite sweet treats.

Confirming he's given up sugar, the 77-year-old said glumly: "I can have an apple, I can eat a bit of melon. As long as you're sensible about it, it doesn't shoot your blood sugar up. But what I crave is chocolate and ice cream, I can't have any ice cream."

The Candle In The Wind singer has suffered with various health issues over the years including knee and hip replacements, surgery for prostate cancer and most recently revealed he has limited vision in one eye following a severe eye infection, and felt he didn't have long to live.

dying elton john
Source: MEGA

John has suffered from various health issues over the years.

In a post on Instagram, John said: "Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.

"I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

Last month, he said: "To be honest with you, there's not much of me left. I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate. I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is.

dying elton john
Source: MEGA

John said: 'I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process.'

"This is the latter time of my life. I don't know how much time I have left. And you think about that more when you get to my age. You think about life and death. You think: 'well, I just want to be where I want to be now'.

"I don't have to work after this tour. I will be working doing records and putting radio shows together, and doing other things, but traveling takes so much out of you.'

"It is very tiring. I am used to it and I am a veteran at it... but this is where you start to think about mortality."

dying elton john
Source: MEGA

Discussing the latter time of this life, John said: 'I just want to be where I want to be now.'

The Grammy-winner also paid a sweet tribute to his husband David Furnish, 61, and their sons 13-year-old Zachary and Elijah, 11, for making him "the happiest man in the world".

He said that he's "never felt happiness" like he's feeling now, and explained his decision to step back from life on the road.

"As you know, I decided to stop touring because I'm 77 years of age, I've done all there is to do, to play. I've succeeded. I've been there and I've done it.

dying elton john
Source: MEGA

John said the most important thing in his life are: 'David, Zachary and Elijah, and my family and my friends.'

"I've still got to make room because I'm still going to have music in my life.

"But the most important thing in my life are David, Zachary and Elijah, and my family and my friends. I found utopia and I'm so thrilled."

