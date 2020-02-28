Canned! Coronavirus Chaos Causes Shutdowns Around The World From concerts to theme parks, see what has already been scrapped due to the virus.

As coronavirus concerns continue to spread, more and more closures and cancellations of highly trafficked areas and events have been announced. Now you can add concert tours by Green Day and BTS to that list.

On Thursday, February 27, Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong announced on Instagram that the band’s upcoming shows in Asia have been halted “due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus.” The statement noted, “We know it sucks,” and that the shows will be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, pop superstar group BTS announced that four shows in their home base of Seoul have been canceled as the number of people infected with the virus there has continued to grow.

In a message from its management company and translated from Korean, “We regret to announce that the BTS Map of the Soul tour, originally scheduled to be held on April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at Olympic Stadium, has been cancelled.”

It said the coronavirus outbreak, a WHO-designated global health emergency, “has made it impossible” to do the shows “at this time.” The decision was made based on “the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests as well as our artists and the dire impact a last-minute cancellation may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, coronavirus — officially named COVID-19 — has infected more than 80,000 people around the world, claiming nearly 3,000 lives. And it shows no signs of slowing.

Check out this Radar gallery to learn more about what has already been cancelled and closed around the globe, as the world reacts to the growing crisis.