Royals In Danger? Coronavirus Found At Prince George & Princess Charlotte’s School There are now 19 cases of the contagious disease in the United Kingdom.

Is the royal family in danger? As coronavirus continues to spread, kids at Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s London school are being tested for the disease.

A spokesperson for Thomas’s Battersea confirmed on Thursday, February 27, that a few of their students have self-isolated for suspected novel coronavirus. They are still awaiting test results.

“Like all schools we are taking the potential risks connected with the spread of Covid-19 very seriously and to this end are following government guidance to the letter around both prevention against infection and in dealing with cases where any staff or pupils are suspected of being exposed to the virus or who display any symptoms,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We currently have a very small number of pupils who have been tested and these individuals are currently, as per government advice, remaining at home pending the receipt of their test results.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the disease has made its way around the world, and has turned deadly for many of the affected — particularly the elderly.

As of now, there are reportedly 19 cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom.

Prince George, 6, is in his third year at Thomas’s Battersea — a private school in Battersea, South London — while sister Charlotte, 4, entered the school just last year.

The school — which is less than four miles from Kensington Palace — has around 550 students.

Staffers have informed parents, including Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton, about the coronavirus testing, and are keeping the identities of the students in quarantine private.

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus — officially called COVID-19 — outbreak a global health emergency. The disease, which was born this year in China, has already infected 83,265 people around the world. 36,436 have recovered, 2,858 have died.