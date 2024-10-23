Your tip
George Clooney

George Clooney and Brad Pitt 'Regretting' Introducing Their Women Amal and Inés To Each Other — as They've 'Teamed Up To Boss Their Boys'

By:

Oct. 23 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

The players got played.

Ocean's Eleven stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney may regret the day they introduced their two ladyloves to each other, RadarOnline.com has been told.

It's turned out George's wife, Amal Clooney, and Brad's new live-in girlfriend, Inés de Ramon, have turned the tables on the Hollywood hunks, and are now the ones calling the shots.

Said an insider: "Amal and Inés are strong, accomplished ladies who are giving the boys a run for their money."

An insider said after spending time with Geroge and Amal Clooney’s twins, Alex and Ella, ‘it's possible Brad and Inés might be ready to start a family of their own!’

Although another pal dismissed chatter the two gals run the show, a source said: "When the four of them are together, anything Brad and George want to talk about, the girls can keep right up."

Another insider said they're much better educated and more worldly than the average Tinseltown sidepiece.

A source said it is often difficult for Amal Clooney ‘to meet someone she can relate to, and she immediately found Inés de Ramon easy to like.’

George Clooney

Amal is an Oxford-educated international lawyer and Inés grew up in France and graduated from the University of Geneva before becoming a successful businesswoman and jewelry designer.

They both speak multiple languages and often carry on side convos in French, which "drives Pitt and George nuts."

Georg Clooney and Brad Pitt’s ladyloves both speak multiple languages and often carry on side convos in French, which drives them nuts!

According to our source: "From the first moment Inés and Amal met, they got along well.

"They are both truly knowledgeable when it comes to current affairs, sports and politics.

"It's often difficult for Amal to meet someone she can relate to, and she immediately found Inés easy to like.

"Ever since the guys introduced them, they have been best friends, calling each other regularly, texting and planning for the next time the foursome can get together."

Brad Pitt has been dating Inés de Ramon since November 2022.

The Clooneys have even invited Brad and Inés to spend time with them over Thanksgiving as Amal wants to introduce her new pal to their seven-year-old twins.

Said the source: "After spending time with Alex and Ella, who are great kids, it's possible Brad and Inés might be ready to start a family of their own!"

