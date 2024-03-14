Cardi B's BFF Star Brim to Serve 1-Year at Same Prison Teresa Giudice and Lauryn Hill Spent Time
Cardi B's best friend Star Brim was ordered to check into prison before July 1 — and she will likely serve her time at a facility that previously housed famous inmates.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this week, a federal judge sentenced Brim to one year and one day in prison for her role in the Bloods street gang 5-9 Brims.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the federal judge recommended Brim serve her time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut.
Previous inmates of Danbury include Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and singer Lauryn Hill.
Giudice served 11 and a half months of a 15-month sentence after pleading guilty to wire and bankruptcy fraud charges.
Following her release, Giudice complained about the prison conditions. She said it was like "living in hell."
“I mean there was mold in the bathrooms. There was not running water constantly. The showers were freezing cold ... I mean, the living conditions were really horrible. Like, horrible,” she told Good Morning America. “There were some nights that we didn't even have heat ... It was — it was hell.”
Hill served 3 months at the facility after pleading guilty to tax evasion.
The singer described a different experience than Giudice in a letter she wrote to fans while locked up.
She said, "Although it has taken some adjustment, I cannot deny the favor I have encountered while in here, and general warm reception from a community of people who despite their circumstances, have found unique ways to make the best of them."
Hill was locked up in 2013 and Giudice served time in 2015.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, prosecutors accused Brim of being a high-ranking official in the Bloods gang.
The 5-9 Brims is a violent criminal organization that has terrorized residents of Brooklyn and Queens by committing brutal acts of violence in public places, trafficking narcotics on the streets, and defrauding victims through financial schemes,” prosecutors said.
Following her 2020 arrest, Brim said she cut all ties with the gang and turned her life around. She told the court she had joined the gang at 12 due to her rough childhood.
Following her release from prison, Brim will serve 3 years probation. The judge ordered her to not have any contact with gang members.
The order said Brim “shall not interact with anyone from the Bloods gang (or the 59 Brins faction), including on the Internet, nor frequent any neighborhood or area prevalent with Bloods gang members.”