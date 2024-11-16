Dolly Parton and Her Family Speak Of Heartbreak Over Death of Singing Icon's Brother: 'He Got His Angel Wings and Is at Peace'

In a recent promotion for her cookbook, "Good Lookin' Cookin'", which she co-authored with her sister Rachel, Dolly reminisced about the influence of their upbringing on the recipes featured in the book.

One notable dish, her mom's Skillet Cornbread, holds a special place in their family history, with Rachel learning to make it at just five years old.

The Jolene singer wrote: "It's one of my favorite dishes, period.

"If I'm making potato soup – Mama called 'em soup taters – or if I'm making a big old pot of great northern white beans or pinto beans, you have got to have a skillet of cornbread with that, no doubt about it."

She added: "We lived on a farm and grew our own corn. We had fresh corn on the cob (roasting ears, as they call 'em), cream-style corn that we would scrape off the cob, and we also shucked that corn when it dried in the wintertime, and Daddy would take it down to the gristmill to grind into cornmeal."

Food has always played a significant role in the Parton family dynamic, connecting them through shared meals and cherished memories.

