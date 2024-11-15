Uri Geller Taps into 'Psychic Powers' to Urge Donald Trump: 'Bomb Iran Now!'
Clairvoyant spoon-bender Uri Geller has penned an explosive letter to Donald Trump urging him to blitz Middle Eastern superpower Iran before the mad mullahs take him out.
Tehran has been implicated in a plot to assassinate "God's chosen one" Trump, who also dodged a home-grown sniper's bullet in the summer, in the run-up to the election, RadarOnline can reveal.
Geller pleaded to The Don: "Be the president who took out this regime for the sake of humankind. You have the power. Use it."
The British-based Israeli, who owns a $10million mansion close to London, has written an open letter to Trump congratulating him on his election win and telling him to bomb Iran and its leader, Ali Hosseini Khamenei.
Geller, 77, who claims to have worked for the CIA says he's used his psychic powers to divine that Iran is building a nuclear bomb and only swift action by Trump, 78, can save the world.
He wrote: "Dear Mr President, Welcome back, and congratulations on your epic victory!
"You have a lot to fix, though my paranormal powers tell me you will have a phenomenal presidency in which you will achieve many great things for America and the world. I will be right about this, in the same way I have been proven right many times in my life about events before they have happened.
"For 50 years I have been the world’s most investigated psychic and now the future of our planet could depend on what I am about to say directly to you. Mr President, you are the only one who can avert a catastrophe - but you HAVE to act.
"Everyone in the world saw how unbelievably close you came to death on that stage in Butler and everyone in the world saw how God saved your life."
Geller said Trump had been selected by God to save humankind, saying Tehran will first bomb Israel and then the U.S.
"I am not religious but I am convinced God performed a miracle witnessed by millions in order to give you a vital mission. Mr President, in 2018 you did a courageous thing in the face of huge opposition, by withdrawing from the nuclear treaty.
"Your wise decision set back Iran’s nuclear programme by years and put its tyrannical regime on a trajectory towards collapse. Tragically this was undone by the weakest, most duplicitous administration America has ever had and the results are clear to see: the Middle East is now in flames, and Iran is speeding towards a nuclear bomb.
"With my powers of remote viewing — and do not forget, I was used for my abilities by the CIA — can see deep inside Iran’s nuclear factories and I know exactly what they are doing. I am telling you: Iran is building a nuclear weapon. This is not speculation.
"They are doing it right now! Mr President, we do not have much time left. If Iran gets the bomb then the world is finished! I see terrifying visions of what will happen if this apocalyptic regime is not stopped. Israel will be first — and America will be second. Make no mistake — destroying America is Iran’s ultimate goal.
"A nuclear attack on Israel will kill millions — and an attack on America will kill many more and make the US unlivable. Radiation will last for a century, a nuclear winter will set in, food will not grow, entire species will die and life as we know it will end.
"Do not be fooled - Iran has the intent and will make up any lie possible to pretend it doesn’t. It will use nuclear talks as a cover to buy time. It is sometimes said that Khamenei issued a fatwa against nuclear weapons but this is false. Khamenei is deceitful — and fatwas can be undone.
"He is 85 and ailing. He is a fanatical religious zealot, and the bomb is the only way he can make sure the regime will survive. I can read his mind — Khamenei wants to get it while he is still on this earth — and no-one will defy him."
Geller urged the new President not to be caught off-guard like Israel was when Hamas attacked last year.
He also said: "Mr President, Israel was caught off-guard and had 7 October. Do not be the president on whose watch Iran got nuclear weapons. Do not let it manage to even assemble a bomb!
"Do not let it become a North Korea, which can now not be disarmed. Strike NOW! You will never have a better opportunity. Together with Israel you must attack Iran’s nuclear sites and bomb them to pieces."
And he added: "I believe this is the mission for which God saved your life. Do not sit on your hands, time has almost run out. If you do not do it now, Iran will get nuclear bombs during your presidency.
"This is a fact. I can see it like I have seen other events before they happened. Do you want that for your legacy? Do not forget, Iran tried to kill you! If you do not act, it will hold America to ransom. Be the president who took out this regime for the sake of humankind. You have the power. Use it."
