Uri Geller Taps into 'Psychic Powers' to Urge Donald Trump: 'Bomb Iran Now!'

Geller pleaded to The Don: "Be the president who took out this regime for the sake of humankind. You have the power. Use it."

The British-based Israeli, who owns a $10million mansion close to London, has written an open letter to Trump congratulating him on his election win and telling him to bomb Iran and its leader, Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

Geller, 77, who claims to have worked for the CIA says he's used his psychic powers to divine that Iran is building a nuclear bomb and only swift action by Trump, 78, can save the world.

He wrote: "Dear Mr President, Welcome back, and congratulations on your epic victory!

"You have a lot to fix, though my paranormal powers tell me you will have a phenomenal presidency in which you will achieve many great things for America and the world. I will be right about this, in the same way I have been proven right many times in my life about events before they have happened.

"For 50 years I have been the world’s most investigated psychic and now the future of our planet could depend on what I am about to say directly to you. Mr President, you are the only one who can avert a catastrophe - but you HAVE to act.