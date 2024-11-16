Britney Spears' Youngest Son Jayden, 18, 'Reached Out' To 'Mend' Rocky Relationship — As Singer Makes Final $20K a Month Child Support Payment to Ex-Husband Kevin Federline

Jayden has had a troubled relationship with his mother after he spoke out about her struggles of juggling her public and private life.

During a 2022 interview, he said: "I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don't think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that.

"We've both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we've been through to heal, heal our mental state. If I complained, she went after (my brother). I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better."

The Grammy winner has made repeated attempts to reach out to her sons after their move to Hawaii with their father.