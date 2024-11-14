Why Britney Spears' Divorce Deal Means She Faces Paying Sons' 'Expenses' After Child Support Finishes — Amid Fears She's 'Going Broke'

Spears child payments might be done but she may still have to keep forking over cash.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Spears' divorce deal with ex Kevin Federline includes why the Princess of Pop needs to keep forking over her cash despite her struggling financial status.

Britney Spears may have to continue to pay for her kids' expenses despite her child support payments finally wrapping up.

Federline's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said: “I would say that under the terms of judgment, there will still be some responsibilities to contribute on certain expenses.

“The regular and recurring child support payments would end, [but] there could be other expenses she volunteered to pay in certain categories even after they’re of majority [age].”

While Kaplan did not touch on the details of the exes' agreement, he did refer to college education as an example of the kind of expense Spears could be responsible for.