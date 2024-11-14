Why Britney Spears' Divorce Deal Means She Faces Paying Sons' 'Expenses' After Child Support Finishes — Amid Fears She's 'Going Broke'
Britney Spears may have to continue to pay for her kids' expenses despite her child support payments finally wrapping up.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Spears' divorce deal with ex Kevin Federline includes why the Princess of Pop needs to keep forking over her cash despite her struggling financial status.
Federline's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said: “I would say that under the terms of judgment, there will still be some responsibilities to contribute on certain expenses.
“The regular and recurring child support payments would end, [but] there could be other expenses she volunteered to pay in certain categories even after they’re of majority [age].”
While Kaplan did not touch on the details of the exes' agreement, he did refer to college education as an example of the kind of expense Spears could be responsible for.
The former couple, who officially divorced in 2007, share two sons: Sean Preston Federline, 19, and Jayden James Federline, 18.
The failed rapper, 46, was receiving $40,000 a month from Spears, 42, until Sean turned 18 in September 2023. The pair then settled on $20,000 a month until Jayden became a legal adult.
However, according to Kaplan, since Jayden celebrated his 18th birthday on September 12, under California law, child support is to end when the he graduates high school “but in no event later than their 19th birthday".
The younger of Spears' kids is expected to graduate “very soon” from his high school in Hawaii.
This comes as the iconic hitmaker is trying her best not to burn through her $60million net worth, especially after her biopic film was delayed.
A source said the entertainer was pinning her hopes on a Universal flick based on her memoir, The Woman in Me, which was a huge success, selling 2.5 million copies in America alone.
The insider told RadarOnline.com: "She was looking at this as her saving grace, and now those hopes have been dashed.
"The Britney biopic is not on a fast track and that is a reflection of the risks involved here, and nothing more."
They added: "Sure, there's a level of demand for the Britney movie that only increases every day that she stays away from the music business and live performing. People miss her, they miss the music."
"But these movies are usually a coin flip, and for every Freddie Mercury and Elton John slam dunk there are plenty of failures!" the source shared referring to the films Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman.
The insider also added "money is going out but isn't coming in", as Spears has not released an album in eight years.
Federline is also reportedly worried about Spears spoiling her adult sons, especially since the teens began speaking to her again after years of estrangement.
A source shared: "Not only Kevin, but a lot of other people around Britney fear she's just going to lavish her money on her sons, buying them sports cars and all that jazz to win their hearts back.
"She may end up spending more than she had in child support—and she needs to realize it's money she doesn’t have."
