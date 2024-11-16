Hugh Jackman’s Ex-Wife Made 'Subtle Move' to ‘Confirm’ Actor’s Rumored Affair With Sutton Foster ‘As She Was Hurt By His Lies’
Hugh Jackman's ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, may have just confirmed rumors the A-list actor had an affair with actress Sutton Foster.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Furness' private Instagram account is said to have "liked" a post which claimed Jackman, 56, was "running off with the mistress" and planning a "soft launch".
Furness's friend Amanda de Cadenet, also commented on the post first shared by gossip blogger Tasha Lustig, and wrote: "You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!"
A source shared: "She has suspected Hugh of cheating on her and he adamantly denied it over and over. This is what would hurt the worst.
"... She wasn’t going to be the one to break anything or say anything and she still won’t be speaking out."
The insider shared with Daily Mail: "Her liking a simple post is the most subtle thing she could do that would have the greatest impact and it cannot be proven in any way shape or form that it was a jab to him. It’s left up to interpretation."
Foster, 49, co-starred with Jackman in the stage production of The Music Man from December 2021 to January 2023. She filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, screenwriter Ted Griffin, in October, after long denying any romance with the Deadpool & Wolverine star.
Jackman is now said to be "lawyering up" in preparation for his divorce fight which is expected to cost him over $100million.
A legal source exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "The starting point for any divorce without a prenup is 50% of all the assets and cash so Hugh could be in for a big payout to Deborra.
"[Jackman is] bracing himself for a legal onslaught because it now seems that there was some crossover in his relationships with Sutton and Deborra. Things could get very ugly, and very expensive, very quickly."
Jackman and Furness tied the knot in1996 before parting ways in 2023. During their relationship they adopted two kids: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.
As for Jackman and Sutton, they took on the roles of Harold Hill and Marian Paroo in The Music Man, which ran in New York City.
A source close to Foster claimed: "Sutton and Hugh's relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb [separated].
"A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap. They are really happy now."
The insider added: "Hugh's whole image is that he’s the nicest guy in Hollywood, so he doesn't know what to do with this."
Another source shared on Furness: "Deborra-Lee was blindsided when she found out about the affair through the run of the show. It was apparently Broadway's worst-kept secret, and Deborra-Lee was the last to know. [Worse yet,] he didn't own up to it! ..."
