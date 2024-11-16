Trump’s Withdrawal of Ukraine Military Aid Could Spark Nuclear War With Russia — As Zelensky May Order Rushed Construction of 'Fat Man' Bomb

While the potential bomb would be far less significant than the one developed and used by the U.S. in 1945, the report claimed it "would be enough to destroy an entire Russian airbase or concentrated military, industrial or logistics installations."

The report added: "The exact nuclear yield would be unpredictable because it would use different isotopes of plutonium."

In October, President Volodymyr Zelensky told Trump his country needed nuclear weapons to guarantee Ukraine's security if they were not allowed to join NATO.

Zelensky later clarified he meant there was no other security alternative guarantee as Ukrainian government officials denied they were considering nuclear rearmament.