Inside John Mulaney's 'Tsunami' Sobriety Battle — and How His Wife Olivia Munn Randomly Drug Tested Comic During Her First Pregnancy

Mulaney entered rehab for cocaine and prescription pills, including Adderall, Xanax, Klonopin and Percocet, while living in New York City in 2020. After he split from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler, he relapsed.

Following what he called a "star-studded intervention" in his Netflix special Baby J, Mulaney went back to rehab from December 2020 to February 2021.

He said of his addiction: "There was a time when I would have told you that I could not fly, sleep, or perform unless I had a Klonopin.

"I thought I had serious light sensitivity onstage. Spotlights had to be at a super-low grade. The front row had to be lit, because I thought I had a spatial…not vertigo, but something like that. I would have said, 'It sucks, because I don’t always want to take Klonopin and Xanax, but I have to.'"