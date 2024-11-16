Inside John Mulaney's 'Tsunami' Sobriety Battle — and How His Wife Olivia Munn Randomly Drug Tested Comic During Her First Pregnancy
Comedian John Mulaney has opened up about his rollercoaster sobriety journey.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the recent father-of-two has been firmly dedicated to staying clean since his intervention and rehab stint four years ago – and continues to be supported by wife Olivia Munn, who confessed she gave him random drugs tests during her first pregnancy.
Together, Mulaney, 42, and Munn, 44, decided to continue the practice of random drugs tests, which they said helps the stand up comic's confidence.
Mulaney entered rehab for cocaine and prescription pills, including Adderall, Xanax, Klonopin and Percocet, while living in New York City in 2020. After he split from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler, he relapsed.
Following what he called a "star-studded intervention" in his Netflix special Baby J, Mulaney went back to rehab from December 2020 to February 2021.
He said of his addiction: "There was a time when I would have told you that I could not fly, sleep, or perform unless I had a Klonopin.
"I thought I had serious light sensitivity onstage. Spotlights had to be at a super-low grade. The front row had to be lit, because I thought I had a spatial…not vertigo, but something like that. I would have said, 'It sucks, because I don’t always want to take Klonopin and Xanax, but I have to.'"
After his second stint in rehab, Mulaney reconnected with Munn – who he first met in 2013. It wasn't long after she discovered she was pregnant with their first child.
Three years later, the couple, who recently welcomed their second child together – daughter Méi – via surrogate, discussed the comedian's sobriety journey for GQ's Men of the Year cover story.
Munn candidly reflected on being pregnant with their first child, son Malcolm, two, shortly after Mulaney finished rehab.
She describe the period: "It was like watching a man in a tsunami.
"I was watching someone newly sober, at the edge of a cliff, and I didn’t know him well enough to help him.
"But then I would see him at the Troubadour and be like, 'Man, he's on fire. He's just that phenomenal.'"
She revealed while Mulaney expressed fear of relapsing, he never seemed to be worried about becoming a first-time parent.
Munn added: "That's the one thing that made him seem light and happy. I remember he was really excited to tell his parents."
When she was six-months pregnant with their son, the actress held her own mini-intervention for Mulaney in an attempt to become more involved in his sobriety journey. Together they decided Munn would administer random drug tests to the comedian.
On their drug test agreement, Mulaney said: "It's like a relief. I like to be able to not even have that be a question in her or anyone else's mind.
"Something about peeing in that cup is like, I’m walking this walk. It gives me confidence."
Since getting clean, Mulaney and Munn tied the knot in July and moved to Los Angeles.
