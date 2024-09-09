Russia’s War Crimes Caught on Camera: Horrific Footage Reveals Execution of Surrendering Ukrainian Troops by Mad Vlad’s Brutes

Despite recent Ukrainian gains in the Russian border region of Kursk, Moscow’s relentless push toward the strategic hub of Pokrovsk continues, even as speculation swirls that the Kremlin might need to shift resources to defend its own territory.

Prosecutor General Kostin told CNN that the alleged killings constitute war crimes and may reflect a deliberate policy by the Kremlin. “If prisoners of war surrender, if they show that they surrender, if they are without weapons in their hands, then summary execution is a war crime,” he said.

Kostin suggested that these crimes, committed by various Russian units in different regions, could allow Kyiv to argue that such actions amount to crimes against humanity, orchestrated by the Kremlin under orders from specific commanders.