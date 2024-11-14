Jelly Roll and His Family 'Have Price on Their Heads' After Singer’s Wife Bunnie XO Riled Up Florida’s Notorious 'Deadpool Killer'
Country heavyweight Jelly Roll and his family are in a terrifying jam after wife Bunnie XO riled up a caged killer who has put a price on their heads, sources told RadarOnline.com.
We can reveal Bunnie, who worked as a high-priced escort before marrying the country star, struck up a bizarre relationship with Wade Wilson, Florida's notorious Deadpool Killer – and now walls the locked-up lunatic has sicced his twisted fans on her and promises to punish her family after she refused to pay him for a documentary series she was set to make about him!
"He was literally giving my phone number to random women!" sputtered the terrified talking head on her appropriately titled “Dumb Blonde” podcast.
Wilson, dubbed "Deadpool" because he shared the same name as the Marvel Comics character, was sentenced to death in June for the grisly murders of two women in Florida on October 7, 2019.
He beat and strangled 35-year-old Kristine Melton in her bed and then went out and strangled Diane Ruiz, 43, before pushing her out of a car and running her over to make sure the job was done.
The caged creep boasted to cops he also planned to kill his girlfriend later that night, but "there were too many people around."
XO confessed she was hypnotized by Wilson's savage story, but her contact with the 30-year-old psycho grew frightening after he started shaking her down for cash.
She said she pulled the plug after realizing she was putting Roll and their two kids – 16-year-old daughter Bailee and eight-year-old son Noah – squarely in the cretin's crosshairs.
- Widow Says Criminal Justice System's 'Playing Russian Roulette With Society' After Stalker Who Murdered Her Husband Gets Time Off For Good Behavior
- Jesse James' Troubled Son Slapped With $1 Million Lawsuit By Ex-Girlfriend Over Alleged Abuse
- Widow Whose Stalker Murdered Her Husband Fears His Early Release From Prison After He Sent Love Letters Behind Bars: 'Obsession Has Lasted Years'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
XO, 44, said her manager balked at the cash grab because the Son of Sam law prohibits criminals from profiting from their crimes – and that's when things started getting really ugly, with Wilson demanding XO pay him under the table, saying: "Even monsters get paid!"
At that point, XO said the killer passed her number to his fans, who bombarded her with threatening calls.
She then played an ominous recording of a not-so-veiled phone threat from Wilson in which he sayid: "I know some people, and everybody's got a past."
“I knew exactly what he was talking about," said XO, who is now raising money for the devastated families of Wilson's victims.
Said a source: "Bunnie should have known better. Did she really expect to have a productive partnership with a psychopath?
"The scary part is the family can never really be comfortable moving forward with this guy manipulating his twisted followers from behind bars!"
Meanwhile, a source added 39-year-old Jelly, who has spent time behind bars himself, is furious with Xo’s cluelessness.
The insider added: "The safety of his family means everything to him. He doesn't want her compromising that!"
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.