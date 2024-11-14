Jelly Roll and His Family 'Have Price on Their Heads' After Singer’s Wife Bunnie XO Riled Up Florida’s Notorious 'Deadpool Killer'

Country heavyweight Jelly Roll and his family are in a terrifying jam after wife Bunnie XO riled up a caged killer who has put a price on their heads, sources told RadarOnline.com.

We can reveal Bunnie, who worked as a high-priced escort before marrying the country star, struck up a bizarre relationship with Wade Wilson, Florida's notorious Deadpool Killer – and now walls the locked-up lunatic has sicced his twisted fans on her and promises to punish her family after she refused to pay him for a documentary series she was set to make about him!