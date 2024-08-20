Reformed Con Jelly Roll ‘Stunned’ to Be Sworn in As Deputy Sheriff: ‘He was Convinced He Was Doomed to Spend Rest of Life in Jail!’

Jailbird country king Jelly Roll has crossed the Thin Blue Line — believe it or not, the Son of a Sinner singer is now a Michigan cop. One of his pals dished to RadarOnline.com: "Never in his life did he think he would become a deputy!"

During his checkered past, Jelly — a recovering drug addict — was arrested nearly 40 times during a misspent youth that put him behind bars on and off for about a decade.