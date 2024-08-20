Reformed Con Jelly Roll ‘Stunned’ to Be Sworn in As Deputy Sheriff: ‘He was Convinced He Was Doomed to Spend Rest of Life in Jail!’
Jailbird country king Jelly Roll has crossed the Thin Blue Line — believe it or not, the Son of a Sinner singer is now a Michigan cop. One of his pals dished to RadarOnline.com: "Never in his life did he think he would become a deputy!"
During his checkered past, Jelly — a recovering drug addict — was arrested nearly 40 times during a misspent youth that put him behind bars on and off for about a decade.
But the Nashville heavyweight was sworn in at the Genesee County Jail after bankrolling a new recording studio at the facility to held rehabilitate inmates. He also treated inmates to a performance during a visit to the jail last winter.
Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, has credited music for helping him turn over a new leaf in his troubled life. When Genessee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson pinned a bona fide badge on the 39-year-old Save Me singer, the lawman proclaimed: "Now that's second chances!"
Jelly was humbled by the honor, according to his friend, who noted the singer is still recognized as a felon in his home state of Tennessee after a robbery conviction from when he was a teenager.
Our source said: "Jelly really believed at one point he was destined to spend the rest of his life in prison. He's turned his life around — and he's trying to help other convicts do the same now."
The former troublemaker even earned his high school diploma equivalency at age 23 from behind bars.
Michigan sheriff's deputy wasn't the only new title Jelly took on this year. As RadarOnline.com reported in February, the music sensation landed a spot as one of American Idol's season four mentors as it was rumored he was even being considered to replace Luke Bryan as a judge.
However, insiders told us at the time producers were hesitant to bring Jelly on as a full-time judge.
A source said: "Their only worry is that Jelly is such a sweet guy, he won't have the heart to be brutally honest in critiquing a contestant — but he would instantly make the show hotter and more relevant!"
Making the decision easier for show-runners, however, Bryan, was reportedly on board with the decision. The insider claimed the 48-year-old judge had given Jelly his personal endorsement to join the show when he splits.
Bryan has been vocal in his admiration of the former bad boy's redemption story, gushing: "Every time I'm around the guy, he's just so intriguing and interesting. You know, life's journey is not all squeaky clean and beautiful, with no bumps in the road. I think he lets a lot of people not feel alone."
