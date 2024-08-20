Your tip
Reformed Con Jelly Roll ‘Stunned’ to Be Sworn in As Deputy Sheriff: ‘He was Convinced He Was Doomed to Spend Rest of Life in Jail!’

Jelly Roll Nickelodeon
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll was stunned to be sworn in as a Michigan cop after spending years of his youth getting in trouble with the law.

By:

Aug. 19 2024, Published 9:41 p.m. ET

Jailbird country king Jelly Roll has crossed the Thin Blue Line — believe it or not, the Son of a Sinner singer is now a Michigan cop. One of his pals dished to RadarOnline.com: "Never in his life did he think he would become a deputy!"

During his checkered past, Jelly — a recovering drug addict — was arrested nearly 40 times during a misspent youth that put him behind bars on and off for about a decade.

Jelly Roll Performance
Source: MEGA

The beloved country figure, 39, thought he was 'destined to spend the rest of his life in prison', a pal tells us.

But the Nashville heavyweight was sworn in at the Genesee County Jail after bankrolling a new recording studio at the facility to held rehabilitate inmates. He also treated inmates to a performance during a visit to the jail last winter.

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, has credited music for helping him turn over a new leaf in his troubled life. When Genessee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson pinned a bona fide badge on the 39-year-old Save Me singer, the lawman proclaimed: "Now that's second chances!"

Jelly Roll with Microphone holding Hat
Source: MEGA

Jelly has credited music for helping him overcome his troubled past.

Jelly was humbled by the honor, according to his friend, who noted the singer is still recognized as a felon in his home state of Tennessee after a robbery conviction from when he was a teenager.

Our source said: "Jelly really believed at one point he was destined to spend the rest of his life in prison. He's turned his life around — and he's trying to help other convicts do the same now."

The former troublemaker even earned his high school diploma equivalency at age 23 from behind bars.

MORE ON:
Music
Country Singer Jelly Roll on Stage
Source: MEGA

The singer was chosen to appear as a mentor on American Idol earlier this year.

Michigan sheriff's deputy wasn't the only new title Jelly took on this year. As RadarOnline.com reported in February, the music sensation landed a spot as one of American Idol's season four mentors as it was rumored he was even being considered to replace Luke Bryan as a judge.

However, insiders told us at the time producers were hesitant to bring Jelly on as a full-time judge.

A source said: "Their only worry is that Jelly is such a sweet guy, he won't have the heart to be brutally honest in critiquing a contestant — but he would instantly make the show hotter and more relevant!"

Composite photo Luke Bryan and Jelly Roll
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll was rumored to be in the running to replace Luke Bryan when the 'American Idol' judge exits the show.

Making the decision easier for show-runners, however, Bryan, was reportedly on board with the decision. The insider claimed the 48-year-old judge had given Jelly his personal endorsement to join the show when he splits.

Bryan has been vocal in his admiration of the former bad boy's redemption story, gushing: "Every time I'm around the guy, he's just so intriguing and interesting. You know, life's journey is not all squeaky clean and beautiful, with no bumps in the road. I think he lets a lot of people not feel alone."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

