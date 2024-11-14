Soap Stalwart 'General Hospital' is on 'Life Support' Amid Plunging Ratings, Behind-the-Scenes Firings and Real-Life Tragedies
General Hospital is on life support, according to Hollywood insiders — who suggest plummeting ratings, surprise firings and real-life tragedies have plunged the show into chaos.
Most recently, Kelly Monaco, 48, was axed after playing Sam McCall for 21 years – and other heads may soon be rolling, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While a source denied chatter that General Hospital is flatlining, our insider said: "The soap's been in trouble for a long time and bosses are clearly scrambling to boost ratings while trimming the budget of cast members they think they don't need."
But money woes didn't stop honchos from throwing cash at SNL star Sarah Sherman, who dropped into play the role as etiquette coach earlier this year.
“There's a lot of griping going on about spending money on guest stars when most of the cast are paid so little," said the snitch.
What's more, ailing Leslie Charlesen, 79, who's played cardiologist Monica Quartermaine since 1977, hasn't been seen on the show since last December.
What's more, ailing Leslie Charlesen, 79, who's played cardiologist Monica Quartermaine since 1977, hasn't been seen on the show since last December.
"General Hospital is ABC's only soap," said the source. "But it's stuck in a rut and facing extinction like the rest!"
