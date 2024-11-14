Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Days Numbered? Superstitious Songbird Obsessed With Numbers — and 'Their Digits Don't add Up!'
Taylor Swift has confessed she's obsessed with numbers, but an expert insisted vital digits add up to trouble for her romance with NFL jock Travis Kelce.
The “Shake It Off” singer once admitted: "I love numbers and they kind of rule my world."
What's more, in 2009, a 19-year-old Swift refused to take the stage until she'd written "13", for her December 13, 1989, birthday on her hand with eyeliner.
But numerologist Glynis McCants, author of the best-selling book, “Love by the Numbers”, said if the 34-year-old songbird had checked numerology charts, she'd never have hooked up with tight end Kelce.
Said McCants: "Taylor's birthday is 12/13/1989 and Travis birthday is 10/5/1989.
"This tells us that Taylor's chart is 78647* with a 7 Attitude while Travis’ chart is n 26856* with a 6 Attitude.
"This gives her three 7's and has three 6's … the 6 and 7 are ‘challenge numbers’, and promote breakdowns in communication."
But McCants also admitted while challenge numbers can make things difficult, they also promote incredible chemistry and passion.
The fact Swift and Kelce share the number 6, which is the "parent" number, means that if they were to get married, they would definitely have a baby, said the expert McCants noted Swift's 7's hate arguments and confrontation.
The numbers expert recalled when Kanye West and Kim Kardashian claimed Swift had agreed to the graphic, sexual lyrics West wrote in his song about her.
While Swift denied she approved the lyrics and cautioned the rapper about the song's "strong misogynistic message", the drama "caused her to go in retreat because the 7 does not like confrontations like that."
Said the expert: “On the other hand, Travis with his three 6's can be passionate and volatile and loves all the attention that comes with fame.
"A 6 Life Path like Travis can quickly get over an upset, but a 7 Life Path like Taylor needs time to recover.
"This year she is in Personal Year of 6, which means it is a good time to think about engagements, marriage and kids.
“Travis is now in a Personal Year of 5, meaning things are not going smoothly for him."
When a 7 like Swift feels things are not solid or safe, they often escape through alcohol, other substances or work, noted McCants.
The expert predicted in private, the lovebirds will have problems communicating.
"Even if they do move forward this year, marry and start a family, it will prove to be incredibly difficult to find their happily ever," said McCants.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.