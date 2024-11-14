Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Days Numbered? Superstitious Songbird Obsessed With Numbers — and 'Their Digits Don't add Up!'

Taylor Swift has confessed she's obsessed with numbers, but an expert insisted vital digits add up to trouble for her romance with NFL jock Travis Kelce.

The “Shake It Off” singer once admitted: "I love numbers and they kind of rule my world."

What's more, in 2009, a 19-year-old Swift refused to take the stage until she'd written "13", for her December 13, 1989, birthday on her hand with eyeliner.