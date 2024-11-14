Teri Garr’s Tragic Final Secret: Late ‘Tootsie’ Star Spent Years Desperately Covering Up Crippling MS As She Feared Roles Would Dry Up If It Came Out

Quirky Tootsie and Young Frankenstein star Teri Garr took a sad secret with her to the grave when she died October 29 at the age of 79 after a long battle with multiple sclerosis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

For years, she was afraid to tell anyone she had the dreaded disease for fear that Hollywood jobs would dry up.

The leggy blond dancer and actress with a superb sense of comic timing quietly began grappling with the debilitating disease in the late 1990s before publicly confirming her diagnosis in 2002.

During much of her career, Garr experienced mild symptoms of the chronic illness, including tingling body parts, tripping, fatigue and muscle weakness — but sources said what ate at her was the gossip.