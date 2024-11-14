Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Teri Garr

Teri Garr’s Tragic Final Secret: Late ‘Tootsie’ Star Spent Years Desperately Covering Up Crippling MS As She Feared Roles Would Dry Up If It Came Out

teri garrs final secret
Source: MEGA

Teri Garr’s tragic final secret was that the 'Tootsie' star hid crippling MS, fearing it would end her career.

By:

Nov. 14 2024, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Quirky Tootsie and Young Frankenstein star Teri Garr took a sad secret with her to the grave when she died October 29 at the age of 79 after a long battle with multiple sclerosis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

For years, she was afraid to tell anyone she had the dreaded disease for fear that Hollywood jobs would dry up.

The leggy blond dancer and actress with a superb sense of comic timing quietly began grappling with the debilitating disease in the late 1990s before publicly confirming her diagnosis in 2002.

During much of her career, Garr experienced mild symptoms of the chronic illness, including tingling body parts, tripping, fatigue and muscle weakness — but sources said what ate at her was the gossip.

Article continues below advertisement
teri garrs final secret
Source: MEGA

Garr took a sad secret with her to the grave when she died after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

Article continues below advertisement

In her 2005 memoir Speedbumps, she wrote: "Hollywood has its own culture, so the initial inquiries about my health ranged from caring to catty. But that wasn't the real problem; the gossip had an immediate and devastating effect on my career.

"I was still reading scripts, and I still felt like I was in the game. But what might have been a lull or the beginning of a slow dropoff became much worse as soon as word hit the street that I had MS. My work opportunities fell off a cliff.

"It was a done deal. The phone was ringing with inquiries about my health, but when it came to inquiries about my availability for roles, it was adios amigos."

Article continues below advertisement
teri garrs final secret
Source: MEGA

Garr soldiered on paying the bills by taking a job as a spokesperson for an MS drug.

MORE ON:
Teri Garr

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Garr soldiered on paying the bills by taking a job as a spokesperson for an MS drug.

"I turned out to be one of the greatest jobs I ever had", she joked.

"For the first time in my life. I got to play myself all the time. And the character of me was going to need a lot of expensive costumes."

On a more serious note, she added: "I loved the idea of trying to make even a small difference in someone's life. Hopefully, my stories would help other people with MS connect and make them smile."

But Garr's road ahead was full of potholes.

Article continues below advertisement
teri garrs final secret
Source: MEGA

Garr said: 'The phone was ringing with inquiries about my health, but when it came to inquiries about my availability for roles, it was adios amigos.'

In 2006, she was rushed to the hospital after suffering a potentially fatal brain aneurysm and lay in a coma for weeks. She recovered, but retired from acting in 2011.

Plucky Garr said: "When you hear the word ‘disabled’ people immediately think about people who can't walk or talk or do everything that people take for granted.

"Now, I take nothing for granted. But I find the real disability is people who find joy in life and are bitter.”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.