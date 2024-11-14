Clint Eastwood's Tragic Last Days: Hollywood Icon, 94, 'Despondent' After Antics of Wildchild Daughter — 'Her Felony Assault Charges Could Be Final Straw'
Movie tough guy Clint Eastwood is being taken down by his own problem-child daughter, who could be the death of him, multiple sources have told RadarOnline.com.
Francesca, the product of Clint's 1990s relationship with Titanic star Frances Fisher, was cuffed October 12 after being arrested on felony assault charges stemming from a dispute with her beau.
Beverly Hills cops said Francesca, 31, was out driving with her guy when a verbal argument turned physical – and he called police to come save him.
When the two drove to the local precinct, officers detected "visible injuries" on the man and collared Francesca, who later was free on a $50,000 bond.
Police have not released the name of the victim, but Francesca is known to be in a relationship with actor Alexander Wraith, father of her six-year-old son, Titan.
The arrest comes three weeks before the release of Clint’s possibly final film, Juror #2, which stars Francesca and Clint has skipped the flick's premiere.
Said a family friend: "Clint was despondent over Francesca making the worst kind of headlines just as his film was coming out.
"Clint's at an age when he just wants to live a peaceful life surrounded by family, kids and grandkids, but Francesca is his biggest worry."
A source noted Francesca has long been the most high-strung and impetuous of Clint's brood.
In 2013, she wed the late music manager Jordan Feldstein only to have the marriage annulled after eight days.
She also pleaded no contest to a drunken driving charge in 2015.
