Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood's Tragic Last Days: Hollywood Icon, 94, 'Despondent' After Antics of Wildchild Daughter — 'Her Felony Assault Charges Could Be Final Straw'

clint eastwoods tragic last days
Source: MEGA

Friends of 94-year-old Clint Eastwood worry his final days are marred by his daughter’s legal troubles and risks.

By:

Nov. 14 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Movie tough guy Clint Eastwood is being taken down by his own problem-child daughter, who could be the death of him, multiple sources have told RadarOnline.com.

Francesca, the product of Clint's 1990s relationship with Titanic star Frances Fisher, was cuffed October 12 after being arrested on felony assault charges stemming from a dispute with her beau.

Article continues below advertisement
clint eastwoods tragic last days
Source: MEGA

Eastwood is being taken down by his own problem-child daughter, who sources said will be the death of him!

Article continues below advertisement

Beverly Hills cops said Francesca, 31, was out driving with her guy when a verbal argument turned physical – and he called police to come save him.

When the two drove to the local precinct, officers detected "visible injuries" on the man and collared Francesca, who later was free on a $50,000 bond.

Police have not released the name of the victim, but Francesca is known to be in a relationship with actor Alexander Wraith, father of her six-year-old son, Titan.

Article continues below advertisement
clint eastwoods tragic last days
Source: MEGA

The actor’s daughter, Francesca, was cuffed October 12 after being arrested on felony assault charges.

MORE ON:
Clint Eastwood

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

The arrest comes three weeks before the release of Clint’s possibly final film, Juror #2, which stars Francesca and Clint has skipped the flick's premiere.

Said a family friend: "Clint was despondent over Francesca making the worst kind of headlines just as his film was coming out.

"Clint's at an age when he just wants to live a peaceful life surrounded by family, kids and grandkids, but Francesca is his biggest worry."

A source noted Francesca has long been the most high-strung and impetuous of Clint's brood.

Article continues below advertisement
clint eastwoods tragic last days
Source: MEGA

An insider said: 'Clint was despondent over Francesca making the worst kind of headlines just as his film was coming out.'

In 2013, she wed the late music manager Jordan Feldstein only to have the marriage annulled after eight days.

She also pleaded no contest to a drunken driving charge in 2015.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.