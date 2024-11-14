John Krasinski Brutally Trolled Over 'Sexiest Man Alive' Win: 'He’s Ugly With a Massive Nose!'
John Krasinski has just been named 'Sexiest Man Alive' but fans have been left divided by the accolade...and the reaction of some has been BLUNT!
The Office actor also revealed his wife, Emily Blunt, 41, was "very excited" to learn he had been crowned Sexiest Man Alive, RadarOnline can reveal.
He said: "There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her."
After Krasinski was announced as this year's winner by a showbiz mag, fans had a divided reaction on social media.
The heartthrob, 45, dethorned last year’s winner Patrick Dempsey, 58, for the coveted title and he was unveiled on the Late Show with Steven Colbert on Tuesday evening.
Krasinski said he thought he was "being punked" when he was told he had won the title this year by People magazine.
"John Krasinski sexiest man alive? Hmmmm I'm not sure," one person wrote on Twitter.
Kez: "Ah come, he's not the best and can we talk about the nose."
"John Krasinski People's sexiest man alive? I must be missing something," yet another critic wrote.
"I'm so disappointed it's not even funny. I stayed up till midnight for this bulls**t," wrote one disappointed person said.
"John Krasinski???? Not Ryan Gosling!!????, " was another opinion.
Another commentator shared a photo of John's wife Emily crying in a still from the film The Devil Wears Prada, and wrote: "Only his wife thinks that."
"This is worse than Benny Blanco to me, like giving it to a slice of bread," said yet another.
But a fan said: "Been rooting for him since The Office."
The comments continued with one X user adding: "I can totally get on board with this pick."
After he was revealed as this year's winner on the show, he told Colbert that the only people who knew he won were his wife Emily and Matt Damon.
"The only person I slipped and told, when we did the shoot I went to Matt Damon's birthday party," he said. After Damon asked him why he was late, John spilled the good news.
Krasinski and Colbert also taped a humorous '80s-themed video meant to instruct the talk show host on how to go from "goofy, lovable, boy-nextdoor to big, dumb sex hunk".
The star then described the six steps, which included eliminating bad snacks, eating raw eggs, as well as getting a DNA swab from prior Sexiest Man Alive winner Chris Evans.
Evans hilariously made a cameo in the clip, with Colbert surprising him with a cheek swab.
In his cover story for People, Krasinski shared his surprise at earning the title: "That's not how I wake up, thinking, "Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?" And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me."
He also gushed about his wife, saying: "It's that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you're constantly learning and changing and evolving. And I'm so lucky to go through all that with her."
The actor went on to joke that his new title won't help him at home, and will make him do "more household chores2: "She'll be like, 'All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home'."
He's been married to Blunt since 2010. The couple share two daughters: Hazel, 10 and Violet, seven.
