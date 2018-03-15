Let’s Be Blunt! Emily Blunt On Selfies And Why She’s Anti Social Media

For some celebrities, social media is like air, but for others, they have little to no interest in exploring it at all. Some… gasp!… don’t even have a single social media account. Hey, it’s not for everyone. While it’s interesting to hear the reasons why actors or musicians don’t share their lives or self-promote on Twitter and Instagram, including Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone, the reason why Emily Blunt selfies are in short supply might surprise you.

Blunt has explained in past interviews that it’s just not for her, but never fear, there are still a number of fan accounts that have pics of the actress and perhaps her biggest fan of all, her husband, keeps everyone in the loop with plenty of photos and all the adorable captions you can handle.

Why Doesn’t Emily Blunt Have Social Media?

So what if it’s not for everyone? For fans of celebs who don’t have a social media presence, it can feel like a bit of a disconnect, but oftentimes there’s a good reason why a star doesn’t want to hop on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

Emily Blunt has explained in the past why she’s noticeably absent from all social media, noting in a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair magazine: “Social media has changed the landscape so an encounter with you is valued more as a social-media currency than a genuine interaction.” So, yeah…don’t expect to nab a selfie with Blunt.

She also isn’t convinced that having a social media account helps with promoting her projects, explaining: “I think a movie lives or dies on word of mouth and the trailer. I have seen people do endless social-media campaigns and the movie tanks, so I don’t see a correlation.” She added: “I strongly believe that my job is to persuade you that I am playing somebody else, so exposing too much personally is just something I can’t get on board with.”

In 2015, Blunt told Vulture why she has always been noticeably absent online: “I’m like a dinosaur with [social media]…but it’s also not really an organic sort of fit for me. I can barely remember to text people back!”

How Can You Find Emily Blunt Fan Accounts?

If you really must have your fix of Emily Blunt on social media, there are fan accounts that can fit the bill and give you what you need. Of course, remember that these are not official Emily Blunt accounts.

With the Twitter handle @emilyblunt, you might be fooled into thinking that Blunt herself is responsible for the account, but the bio explains: “The official http://EmilyBlunt.net’s Twitter, providing you with all recent updates of Emily Blunt.” It’s filled with plenty of photos and updates to keep any fan happy.

There’s nothing official about the Instagram account _emily_blunt_, but it is chock full of amazing images of Blunt on red carpets, in magazines, at awards shows and with her husband, John Krasinski. The bio notes: “Emily Blunt, A famous talented actress. Emily herself doesn’t have an account, and this is a fan acc. Thank you for your support!!!”

The Instagram account emilybluntofficial sounds closer to the real deal, but don’t believe it, it’s just another one dedicated to all things Blunt, with a bio that explains it’s a fan account.

Another Instagram account that delivers plenty of updates, emilybluntlove, offers a steady stream of photos of the actress, explaining in the bio: “Welcome on my Emily Blunt Fan Account. Dedicated to the lovely & talented actress. I’m her admirer since 2006.”

Note: using the hashtag #emilyblunt will hook you up with even more fun shots of Blunt!

Other Emily Blunt Social Media Mentions

You can definitely find a treasure trove of Emily Blunt photos on other famous folks’ Instagram accounts as well, so while she may not engage in social media herself, if you dig around a bit, you can turn up some pics of the actress.

Actor Chris Hemsworth posted this photo with Blunt at the 2016 screening of The Huntsman: Winter’s War:

Here’s Blunt in a pic posted by Late Late Show host James Corden, posing with David Beckham, Harry Styles, and Corden in June 2017:

In 2016, Blunt posed with her co-stars in this pic with Corden:

John Krasinski’s Social Media Features His Wife

Blunt and John Krasinski are total #relationshipgoals and thankfully, the actor does have an Instagram account that he occasionally posts to. That means that you might catch a glimpse of his gorgeous wife in some of his posts and, while she doesn’t play the social media game herself, this comes pretty darn close.

Like when Krasinski was proud of his wife’s SAG Awards nomination:

(See also: When he was so proud of her hosting SNL and when he was totally bragging about co-starring with his wife, joking: “Yup… terrible decision to work together.”)

Other Anti-Social Media Celebs

Blunt is in good company with other big name celebrities who also say no to having a social media presence, including Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, and Emma Stone. Find out why they’re not so keen about putting their lives out on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson told Interview magazine in 2011: “I can’t think of anything I’d rather do less than have to continuously share details of my everyday life.”

Jennifer Lawrence

“I will never get Twitter. I’m not very good on [a] phone or technology,” Jennifer Lawrence told BBC Radio 1. “I cannot really keep up with emails, so the idea of Twitter is so unthinkable to me.”

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner told People: “There is nothing I would put out that people would want to see. It’s probably best to stay away. They don’t want to see me and my mom friends after kindergarten drop-off.”

Emma Stone

“It seems like everyone’s cultivating their lives on Instagram or on different forms of social media, and what pictures look best of their day,” Emma Stone explained to EPIX.com.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts told In Style: “Everyone has Instagram on their phone. And I just, yeah, [if I had it] I would be looking at it all the time.”

Daniel Radcliffe

“I don’t have Twitter and I don’t have Facebook, and I think that makes things a lot easier because if you go on Twitter and tell everybody what you’re doing moment to moment and then claim you want a private life, then no one is going to take that request seriously,” Daniel Radcliffe explained to Sky News.

