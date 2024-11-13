Home > Videos > Mark Wahlberg WATCH: Mark Wahlberg Flaunts Hotel Carts Heaving With 'Ice Held for VIP' As Part of His Latest Insane Fitness Regime Source: @markwahlberg/instagram Wahlberg is known for his brutal workout routine to stay in shape. By: Bryan Brunati Nov. 12 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Mark Wahlberg is once again reminding fans why he may be on another level when it comes to his fitness routine. RadarOnline.com can reveal how the A-lister continues his brutal workout plan despite being on the road in a new video shared on his Instagram.

Source: Mega Wahlberg is well known for his crazy workout routine.

In the clip, the shirtless actor stood in a hotel bathroom with a cart filled with bags of ice stacked one on top of the other as he prepared to pour them into the bathtub for an ice bath. On the cart, a small notice read the ice was "being held for a VIP". Wahlberg, wearing just shorts and sneakers, explained: "Wow everywhere we go we be getting an ice bath. I stay living that cold life, lets load it up."

Source: @markwahlberg/instagram While on the road, the movie star was able to retrieve bags of ice from a hotel for a brutal ice bath.

He continued: "That is a lot of ice there we're going to have to send some back and put some on ice for tomorrow. I love it". Fans were impressed by the Hollywood star's latest workout stunt, however, Wahlberg's own wife, Rhea Durham, had other thoughts. She joked in the comments section: "Babe. So high maintenance."

Source: @markwahlberg/instagram ' I stay living that cold life', Wahlberg stated before ice was poured into the tub.

Wahlberg left fans buzzing earlier this year when he revealed he begins his daily workouts by hitting the gym at 2am, showing off his tasks including pushups, leg presses, weight lifting, and other things while most of the country slept. In another video, Wahlberg explained what time he gets to bed in order to rise at such an early time. He said: "What time do I go to bed? Eight hours of sleep, always. If I'm [up to go to] the gym at 1 that means I went to bed at 5pm. Do the math."

Wahlberg also explained his morning is focused on praying, showering, and then going to the gym. The Ted star shared: "That's happening every single day. No more excuses. Get up and get it done. Let's go." Despite Wahlberg keeping his body in tip-top shape, he has made it clear he does not like to flaunt it to the world.

Wahlberg, 53, was said to be "livid" after his wife uploaded a shower photo during their vacation last month, showing off his bare bum. A source said: "Even though the photo was up for just a short time, it was enough to make Mark livid. "He’s extremely careful about what the public sees and what stays private. The last thing he wants is his naked bottom plastered all over the internet!" They added: "While Rhea quickly deleted the image, the brief exposure caused tension — it’s a mistake she won’t be making again!"

Source: MEGA The 53-year-old wakes up at 2am to hit the gym.

In 2023, Durham also posted a head-turning photo of her famous husband during a red-light therapy session. In the snap, Wahlberg wore nothing but socks and underwear. Similarly, Wahlberg soon after revealed his wife didn't exactly give him a heads up she would be blasting the photo out. He told ET: "She took the picture and then posted it and then told me she was going to do that."