Captain Sandy: Unbelievably Cool Facts You Never Knew!

Certified Scuba Diver

As a captain who spends a significant amount of time on the water, it's no surprise that Sandy is a certified scuba diver. It allows her to explore the underwater world, witness marine life up close, and experience the tranquility beneath the surface. Podcast "Conversations with Captain Sandy"

Podcast "Conversations with Captain Sandy"

Did you know Captain Sandy has a podcast? In “Conversations with Captain Sandy,” she reveals the secrets behind her extraordinary life, like that one time she casually defied pirates and survived a fire. Just another day in the life! Tune in and get ready to be inspired by Sandy's awe-inspiring story of resilience, determination, and unwavering passion.