Captain Sandy: Unbelievably Cool Facts You Never Knew!
Captain Sandy Yawn, the charismatic and accomplished captain of Bravo's hit reality show "Below Deck Mediterranean," has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with her strong leadership skills and unwavering dedication to her crew. While many viewers are familiar with her on-screen persona, there are some fun facts about Captain Sandy that fans may not know.
Certified Scuba Diver
As a captain who spends a significant amount of time on the water, it's no surprise that Sandy is a certified scuba diver. It allows her to explore the underwater world, witness marine life up close, and experience the tranquility beneath the surface. Podcast "Conversations with Captain Sandy"
Did you know Captain Sandy has a podcast? In “Conversations with Captain Sandy,” she reveals the secrets behind her extraordinary life, like that one time she casually defied pirates and survived a fire. Just another day in the life! Tune in and get ready to be inspired by Sandy's awe-inspiring story of resilience, determination, and unwavering passion.
She’s Never Been to Thailand
Clearly because she spends most of her time in the Mediterranean. Although she hasn't had the chance to experience the wonders of Thailand just yet, it's safe to say that this captivating destination holds a special place on her bucket list.
Prefers Azuna to Candles
You may be asking, what is Azuna? Azuna is Sandy’s #1 must-have home and yacht item. It’s an odor eliminating, all-natural gel that neutralizes the air and doesn't require a flame. It also provides a raw, fresh ambiance and is super long lasting!
Favorite Lip Gloss
Sandy's favorite lip gloss is metaphorical, symbolizing her deep connection to the sea, Saltair. Saltair is Sandy’s go to gloss that is always in her bag. The conditioning lip oil gives Sandy that subtle sheen look she loves.
Buffalo Bills Fan
Captain Sandy's adoration for the Buffalo Bills runs deep, fueled by her love for sports and a special partnership with Azuna and Bill's Left Tackle, Dion Dawkins. Through her collaboration and shared passion with Dawkins, Sandy found herself intertwined with the Buffalo Bills. It's a match made in sports heaven!
Captain Sandy is clearly not your average captain. Her passion, dedication, interests and commitment to excellence have shaped both her personal and professional life and these assortments of fun facts shed light on the remarkable captain behind everyone’s favorite Bravo show!